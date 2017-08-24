Top Trump aide's email draws new scrutiny in Russia inquiry

The person was only identified in the email as being from "WV." One source said that the individual was believed to have had political connections in West Virginia.
The Trump administration has rejected a coal industry push to win a rarely used emergency order protecting coal-fired power plants, a decision contrary to what one coal executive said the president personally promised him.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is heading deep into Trump country with a Tuesday morning rally planned in southern Ohio.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is denouncing violence by white supremacists and neo-Nazis in neighboring Virginia but indicates he has no immediate plans to act on requests to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson from the Capitol grounds in Charleston.
In the wake of the protests and counter protests that occurred last week in Charlottesville, Virginia, many events are taking place nationwide this weekend. Just in the past two days, thousands have turned out in cities such as Portland and Boston to let their voices be heard. The groups involved have been given the monikers "Alt-Right" and "Alt-Left" by many media outlets and journalists alike. The rallies and protests have stemmed from the call to remove...
President Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House post.
A release was sent from the office of Congressman Steve Cohen (D-TN).
His remarks were welcomed by former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, who tweeted: "Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth."
For years State Senator Joe Schiavoni has been trying to get legislation passed that holds online charter schools accountable. He isn’t the only one; House District 37 Representative Kristina Roegner has been doing the same.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Six other tickets won $2 million apiece.
One person has died following a shooting in Quick this afternoon.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia doctor accused of illegally distributing painkillers to three patients who later died has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Dr. Michael Kostenko, who faced 22 charges, admitted at the second day of his trial in April to one count of distribution of oxycodone that wasn't for a legitimate medical purpose. He was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Beckley.
West Virginia State Police are looking for a man who they say failed to register as a sex offender.
The Powerball drawing Wednesday is worth $700 million, the second-largest windfall in the program's history. Depending on the state where the winning ticket is sold, the chosen one(s) will receive far less than the total advertised. According to Time, a single winner will receive the $700 million check only if they choose an annuity, which is paid out over 29 years. Selecting the lump sum option, which most winners do, will gross $443 million. Time says fed...
Sentencing is scheduled for November.
They face 5 to 20 years in prison.
