Top Trump aide's email draws new scrutiny in Russia inquiry - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Top Trump aide's email draws new scrutiny in Russia inquiry

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - Congressional investigators have unearthed an email from a top Trump aide that referenced a previously unreported effort to arrange a meeting last year between Trump campaign officials and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The aide, Rick Dearborn, who is now President Donald Trump's deputy chief of staff, sent a brief email to campaign officials last year relaying information about an individual who was seeking to connect top Trump officials with Putin, the sources said.

The person was only identified in the email as being from "WV," which one source said was a reference to West Virginia. It's unclear who the individual is, what he or she was seeking, or whether Dearborn even acted on the request. One source said that the individual was believed to have had political connections in West Virginia, but details about the request and who initiated it remain vague.

The same source said Dearborn in the email appeared skeptical of the requested meeting.

Sources said the email occurred in June 2016 around the time of the recently revealed Trump Tower meeting where Russians with Kremlin ties met with the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., his son-in-law Jared Kushner as well as then-campaign chairman, Paul Manafort.

While many details around the Dearborn email are unclear, its existence suggests the Russians may have been looking for another entry point into the Trump campaign to see if there were any willing partners as part of their effort to discredit -- and ultimately defeat -- Hillary Clinton.

Intelligence experts say the request made by the unidentified West Virginian fits a pattern of Russians trying to gather human intelligence and seek unwilling -- and sometimes unwitting partners -- as part of their covert operations.

"The Russians are really experts at this," said Steve Hall, a retired CIA chief of Russia operations.

But Hall added that it would be unusual to set up a meeting with Putin himself before meeting with operatives tied to the Kremlin.

Read the full the report here: http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/23/politics/donald-trump-rick-dearborn-email-russia-investigation/index.html

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Top Trump aide's email draws new scrutiny in Russia inquiry

    Top Trump aide's email draws new scrutiny in Russia inquiry

    Thursday, August 24 2017 9:02 AM EDT2017-08-24 13:02:57 GMT

    The person was only identified in the email as being from "WV." One source said that the individual was believed to have had political connections in West Virginia.

    The person was only identified in the email as being from "WV." One source said that the individual was believed to have had political connections in West Virginia.

  • Parkersburg City Ordinance Fight

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-08-23 04:21:47 GMT
    PARKERSBURG- The city is in a tug of war over a city ordinance. Advocates are pushing for protections for the LGBT community and veterans. But opponents says the ordinance would open the city and businesses up for endless lawsuits. LGBT advocates say being open and inclusive to all residents is crucial to the success of Parkersburg.  "I knew a lot of young people in this community who were suffering a lot of discrimination. In fact one of my young friends whose a transgende...
    PARKERSBURG- The city is in a tug of war over a city ordinance. Advocates are pushing for protections for the LGBT community and veterans. But opponents says the ordinance would open the city and businesses up for endless lawsuits. LGBT advocates say being open and inclusive to all residents is crucial to the success of Parkersburg.  "I knew a lot of young people in this community who were suffering a lot of discrimination. In fact one of my young friends whose a transgende...

  • Coal CEO expected help from Pres. Trump, but administration said no

    Coal CEO expected help from Pres. Trump, but administration said no

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 10:29 AM EDT2017-08-22 14:29:15 GMT
    Trump was cheered for wearing a coal miner's helmetTrump was cheered for wearing a coal miner's helmet

    The Trump administration has rejected a coal industry push to win a rarely used emergency order protecting coal-fired power plants, a decision contrary to what one coal executive said the president personally promised him.

    The Trump administration has rejected a coal industry push to win a rarely used emergency order protecting coal-fired power plants, a decision contrary to what one coal executive said the president personally promised him.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

  • 26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-08-16 23:02:20 GMT

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Largest jackpot won by single ticket

    Largest jackpot won by single ticket

    Thursday, August 24 2017 4:24 AM EDT2017-08-24 08:24:58 GMT
    AP PhotoAP Photo

    Six other tickets won $2 million apiece.

    Six other tickets won $2 million apiece.

  • Man Fatally Shot After Bug Spray Dispute in Eastern Kanawha County

    Man Fatally Shot After Bug Spray Dispute in Eastern Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-08-23 21:39:15 GMT

    One person has died following a shooting in Quick this afternoon.

    One person has died following a shooting in Quick this afternoon.

  • A New College Is Coming To The City of Montgomery

    A New College Is Coming To The City of Montgomery

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 8:30 PM EDT2017-08-24 00:30:32 GMT
    WVU Tech stood as a proud campus in the town of Montgomery, but after its move to Beckley, there wasn't much left - until now. KVC Health Systems along with Bridge Valley Community and Technical College, The YMCA and the City of Montgomery have partnered to create the nation's first college designed to support youth transitioning from foster care.  "When a young person ages out of foster care there are many opportunities available for them, many programs, many private organ...
    WVU Tech stood as a proud campus in the town of Montgomery, but after its move to Beckley, there wasn't much left - until now. KVC Health Systems along with Bridge Valley Community and Technical College, The YMCA and the City of Montgomery have partnered to create the nation's first college designed to support youth transitioning from foster care.  "When a young person ages out of foster care there are many opportunities available for them, many programs, many private organ...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.