Ohio baby found dead after mother leaves her in car while at work

A baby girl who was found dead in a car in a parking lot in Ohio was left there by her mother while she was at work.
A baby girl who was found dead in a car in a parking lot in Ohio was left there by her mother while she was at work.
An Ohio man charged in the fatal drug overdose of his 1-year-old son has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges.
An Ohio man charged in the fatal drug overdose of his 1-year-old son has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges.
A convicted murderer who was allegedly driving a stolen car and was wanted out of West Virginia was arrested at a Border Patrol checkpoint.
A convicted murderer who was allegedly driving a stolen car and was wanted out of West Virginia was arrested at a Border Patrol checkpoint.
West Virginia State Police are looking for a man who they say failed to register as a sex offender.
West Virginia State Police are looking for a man who they say failed to register as a sex offender.
A man has told authorities he set a vacant trailer home on fire in southern Ohio because he's tired of renting to drug addicts.
Authorities say an Ohio property owner admitted setting his trailer home on fire because he's tired of renting it to people addicted to drugs.
A woman is putting a whole new meaning to “holding your liquor” after video shows her shoplifting multiple bottles of alcohol.
A woman is putting a whole new meaning to “holding your liquor” after video shows her shoplifting multiple bottles of alcohol.
They face 5 to 20 years in prison.
They face 5 to 20 years in prison.
The Charleston Police Department is investigating an overnight graffiti crime where Black Lives Matter was spray painted on multiple buildings.
The Charleston Police Department is investigating an overnight graffiti crime where Black Lives Matter was spray painted on multiple buildings.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Six other tickets won $2 million apiece.
Six other tickets won $2 million apiece.
One person has died following a shooting in Quick this afternoon.
One person has died following a shooting in Quick this afternoon.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia doctor accused of illegally distributing painkillers to three patients who later died has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Dr. Michael Kostenko, who faced 22 charges, admitted at the second day of his trial in April to one count of distribution of oxycodone that wasn't for a legitimate medical purpose. He was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Beckley.
BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia doctor accused of illegally distributing painkillers to three patients who later died has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Dr. Michael Kostenko, who faced 22 charges, admitted at the second day of his trial in April to one count of distribution of oxycodone that wasn't for a legitimate medical purpose. He was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Beckley.
West Virginia State Police are looking for a man who they say failed to register as a sex offender.
West Virginia State Police are looking for a man who they say failed to register as a sex offender.
The Powerball drawing Wednesday is worth $700 million, the second-largest windfall in the program's history. Depending on the state where the winning ticket is sold, the chosen one(s) will receive far less than the total advertised. According to Time, a single winner will receive the $700 million check only if they choose an annuity, which is paid out over 29 years. Selecting the lump sum option, which most winners do, will gross $443 million. Time says fed...
The Powerball drawing Wednesday is worth $700 million, the second-largest windfall in the program's history. Depending on the state where the winning ticket is sold, the chosen one(s) will receive far less than the total advertised. According to Time, a single winner will receive the $700 million check only if they choose an annuity, which is paid out over 29 years. Selecting the lump sum option, which most winners do, will gross $443 million. Time says fed...
Sentencing is scheduled for November.
Sentencing is scheduled for November.
They face 5 to 20 years in prison.
They face 5 to 20 years in prison.