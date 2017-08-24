Ohio woman missing since Tuesday texts ‘help’ to friends - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio woman missing since Tuesday texts ‘help’ to friends

Posted: Updated:

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The family and friends of 34-year-old Christine Kuntz are speaking out, worried about the woman’s safety after she disappeared from the streets of Warren Tuesday night.

Christine’s friends were waiting for her at a fast food restaurant when she texted them about 9 p.m.saying that she needed help. It’s that text for help that worried her roommates, and now her family believes that she may have been taken against her will.

Chelsea Daroski and her fiance Zackary Woomer are Christine’s roommates, they say they last saw her while they were all walking together along South Street in Warren.

“She told us to go ahead and she would meet us at Taco Bell,” Woomer said.

They waited at the restaurant for a while, but Christine never showed. That’s when they tried to get in touch with her.

“She texted me and said that she needed help and that she was in a green Chevy and was on her way to Champion,” Daroski said.

The next text was a partial license plate. That’s when they got worried and contacted police.

“If I had walked with her, I probably could have prevented it,” Woomer said.

According to a police report, the 911 center pinged Christine’s phone to a rest stop just past Sandusky. The Ohio State Highway Patrol checked the turnpike but didn’t find a vehicle matching the description.

“We don’t know where she’s at. We hope she is still alive,” said Helene Ashburn, Christine’s mother.  “We just want her home safe.”

Wednesday morning, Christine’s brother received a few uncharacteristic text messages from Christine’s number, including one that read “maybe next time she will think before she plays people.”

“We are getting all kinds of texts on our phones stating that it is going to take a lot for them to release her,” said Robin Hamby, Christine’s sister-in-law. “We don’t know if this is really her talking.”

Investigators in Warren don’t believe Christine is in the Warren area and are investigating.

  • Missing PersonsMore>>

  • Ohio woman missing since Tuesday texts ‘help’ to friends

    Ohio woman missing since Tuesday texts ‘help’ to friends

    Thursday, August 24 2017 10:08 AM EDT2017-08-24 14:08:28 GMT

    The family and friends of a 34-year-old Ohio woman are speaking out, worried about the woman’s safety after she disappeared from the streets Tuesday night.

    The family and friends of a 34-year-old Ohio woman are speaking out, worried about the woman’s safety after she disappeared from the streets Tuesday night.

  • Woman Missing Out of Kentucky

    Woman Missing Out of Kentucky

    Friday, August 18 2017 4:39 PM EDT2017-08-18 20:39:08 GMT
    LEXINGTON, KY (WOWK) - A woman is reported missing out of Lexington, Kentucky. According to a release by the Martin County Sheriff's Department, Mary Parsons, 24, was last seen in the Lexington area of Kentucky. She is described as being 5'4" in height, weighs around 125 pounds, and has green eyes and long brown hair. If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Martin County Sheriff's Department at 606-298-2828.
    LEXINGTON, KY (WOWK) - A woman is reported missing out of Lexington, Kentucky. According to a release by the Martin County Sheriff's Department, Mary Parsons, 24, was last seen in the Lexington area of Kentucky. She is described as being 5'4" in height, weighs around 125 pounds, and has green eyes and long brown hair. If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Martin County Sheriff's Department at 606-298-2828.

  • UPDATE: Missing Morgantown Teen Found Safe

    UPDATE: Missing Morgantown Teen Found Safe

    Friday, August 18 2017 11:24 AM EDT2017-08-18 15:24:12 GMT

    The Bangor Police Department said they located a missing Morgantown teen Thursday in Bangor Maine. 

    The Bangor Police Department said they located a missing Morgantown teen Thursday in Bangor Maine. 

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

  • 26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-08-16 23:02:20 GMT

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Largest jackpot won by single ticket

    Largest jackpot won by single ticket

    Thursday, August 24 2017 4:24 AM EDT2017-08-24 08:24:58 GMT
    AP PhotoAP Photo

    Six other tickets won $2 million apiece.

    Six other tickets won $2 million apiece.

  • Man Fatally Shot After Bug Spray Dispute in Eastern Kanawha County

    Man Fatally Shot After Bug Spray Dispute in Eastern Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-08-23 21:39:15 GMT

    One person has died following a shooting in Quick this afternoon.

    One person has died following a shooting in Quick this afternoon.

  • A New College Is Coming To The City of Montgomery

    A New College Is Coming To The City of Montgomery

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 8:30 PM EDT2017-08-24 00:30:32 GMT
    WVU Tech stood as a proud campus in the town of Montgomery, but after its move to Beckley, there wasn't much left - until now. KVC Health Systems along with Bridge Valley Community and Technical College, The YMCA and the City of Montgomery have partnered to create the nation's first college designed to support youth transitioning from foster care.  "When a young person ages out of foster care there are many opportunities available for them, many programs, many private organ...
    WVU Tech stood as a proud campus in the town of Montgomery, but after its move to Beckley, there wasn't much left - until now. KVC Health Systems along with Bridge Valley Community and Technical College, The YMCA and the City of Montgomery have partnered to create the nation's first college designed to support youth transitioning from foster care.  "When a young person ages out of foster care there are many opportunities available for them, many programs, many private organ...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.