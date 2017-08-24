Ohio woman missing since Tuesday texts ‘help’ to friends

The family and friends of a 34-year-old Ohio woman are speaking out, worried about the woman’s safety after she disappeared from the streets Tuesday night.
The Bangor Police Department said they located a missing Morgantown teen Thursday in Bangor Maine.
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Boone County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen. Police say that 12-year-old Jada Breann Sloan ran away from home and was last seen wearing dark jeans and pink tie dye shirt in the Newport area of Boone County. She's described as being 5'3" tall and 105 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. If you have any information, please contact the Boone County Sheriff's Office at 3...
PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Deputies are investigating a report of a missing child in Ohio. 16-year-old Carylon Whitt, of Meadow Run Road in Pike County, Ohio reportedly went missing from her home after 9 p.m. on Monday. She was last seen wearing a white tank top with feathers on it, and blue basketball shorts. She is described as having light brown hair, blue eyes, approximately 5'4" in height, and weighs about 110 pounds. If anyone has information about Carylon or her whereabo...
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Six other tickets won $2 million apiece.
One person has died following a shooting in Quick this afternoon.
BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia doctor accused of illegally distributing painkillers to three patients who later died has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Dr. Michael Kostenko, who faced 22 charges, admitted at the second day of his trial in April to one count of distribution of oxycodone that wasn't for a legitimate medical purpose. He was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Beckley.
West Virginia State Police are looking for a man who they say failed to register as a sex offender.
The Powerball drawing Wednesday is worth $700 million, the second-largest windfall in the program's history. Depending on the state where the winning ticket is sold, the chosen one(s) will receive far less than the total advertised. According to Time, a single winner will receive the $700 million check only if they choose an annuity, which is paid out over 29 years. Selecting the lump sum option, which most winners do, will gross $443 million. Time says fed...
