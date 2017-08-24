Couple Gives New Jersey Waitress $1,200 Tip on $20 Food Bill - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Couple Gives New Jersey Waitress $1,200 Tip on $20 Food Bill

Posted: Updated:

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) -- Some talk and laughs paid off for a waitress in New Jersey.

Brianna Siegel served a couple on Tuesday evening at Bar Louie in Woodbridge. After they paid their $20 bill, they handed her an envelope and told her to open it when she got home.

Siegel tells News 12 New Jersey she nearly fell on her knees when she got home, opened it and found a check made out to her for $1,200. The couple also included a note that said, in part, "Whenever it gets hard, know God got you."

Siegel says she deposited the check and plans to use the money toward nursing school and a new car.

---

Information from: News 12, http://www.news12.com

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Couple Gives New Jersey Waitress $1,200 Tip on $20 Food Bill

    Couple Gives New Jersey Waitress $1,200 Tip on $20 Food Bill

    Thursday, August 24 2017 12:50 PM EDT2017-08-24 16:50:23 GMT
    WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) -- Some talk and laughs paid off for a waitress in New Jersey. Brianna Siegel served a couple on Tuesday evening at Bar Louie in Woodbridge. After they paid their $20 bill, they handed her an envelope and told her to open it when she got home. Siegel tells News 12 New Jersey she nearly fell on her knees when she got home, opened it and found a check made out to her for $1,200. The couple also included a note that said, in part, "Whe...
    WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) -- Some talk and laughs paid off for a waitress in New Jersey. Brianna Siegel served a couple on Tuesday evening at Bar Louie in Woodbridge. After they paid their $20 bill, they handed her an envelope and told her to open it when she got home. Siegel tells News 12 New Jersey she nearly fell on her knees when she got home, opened it and found a check made out to her for $1,200. The couple also included a note that said, in part, "Whe...

  • West Virginia Board of Education appeals Nicholas County School Consolidation Ruling to State Supreme Court

    West Virginia Board of Education appeals Nicholas County School Consolidation Ruling to State Supreme Court

    Thursday, August 24 2017 12:07 PM EDT2017-08-24 16:07:41 GMT

    The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to appeal Judge Bloom's decision to the State Supreme Court.

    The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to appeal Judge Bloom's decision to the State Supreme Court.

  • Mom Shares Shocking Story of Heroin Addiction

    Mom Shares Shocking Story of Heroin Addiction

    Thursday, August 24 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-08-24 15:33:46 GMT

    A local woman has caught international headlines after sharing her story of addiction. Melissa Matos posted graphic pictures of her lowest point as a heroin addict and the post went viral.

    A local woman has caught international headlines after sharing her story of addiction. Melissa Matos posted graphic pictures of her lowest point as a heroin addict and the post went viral.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

  • 26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-08-16 23:02:20 GMT

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Largest jackpot won by single ticket

    Largest jackpot won by single ticket

    Thursday, August 24 2017 4:24 AM EDT2017-08-24 08:24:58 GMT
    AP PhotoAP Photo

    Six other tickets won $2 million apiece.

    Six other tickets won $2 million apiece.

  • Ohio woman missing since Tuesday texts ‘help’ to friends

    Ohio woman missing since Tuesday texts ‘help’ to friends

    Thursday, August 24 2017 10:08 AM EDT2017-08-24 14:08:28 GMT

    The family and friends of a 34-year-old Ohio woman are speaking out, worried about the woman’s safety after she disappeared from the streets Tuesday night.

    The family and friends of a 34-year-old Ohio woman are speaking out, worried about the woman’s safety after she disappeared from the streets Tuesday night.

  • Ohio baby found dead after mother leaves her in car while at work

    Ohio baby found dead after mother leaves her in car while at work

    Thursday, August 24 2017 9:24 AM EDT2017-08-24 13:24:19 GMT

    A baby girl who was found dead in a car in a parking lot in Ohio was left there by her mother while she was at work.

    A baby girl who was found dead in a car in a parking lot in Ohio was left there by her mother while she was at work.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.