Kentucky Man Says Ohio Casino Kicked Him Out for Pooping his Pan - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Kentucky Man Says Ohio Casino Kicked Him Out for Pooping his Pants

Posted: Updated:

CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH) — A Kentucky man says he never pooped his pants, but that was the reason he was given for being kicked out of the JACK Casino.

“I feel extremely embarrassed and hope that this is not done to any more casino patrons,” the man called Tyler, who didn’t want to use his last name, told WXIX.

Tyler says staff asked him to leave after spotting a stain on the back of his pants.

According to WXIX, a casino spokesperson said customer complained Tyler smelled and had witnessed him throwing out his underwear in a bathroom.

Tyler says he won $2,000 during a free money giveaway, and the casino kicked him out because they didn’t want him to win more money.

