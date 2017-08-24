Kentucky Man Says Ohio Casino Kicked Him Out for Pooping his Pants

A Kentucky man says he never pooped his pants, but that was the reason he was given for being kicked out of an Ohio Casino.
Eighteen piglets saved from a barn fire in February were recently served to their rescuers as sausages.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
An Ohio man is facing criminal charges after allegedly urinating on a department store’s supply of Halloween candy.
A man drove his scooter into a sinkhole, and the incident was caught on camera.
A Golden Retriever retrieved quite a haul after digging in his family’s backyard earlier this month.
It wasn't exactly the catch he was hoping for while fishing. Instead, deputies say a drunken 22-year-old woman cursed at him before swimming up to his fishing line, biting it and swimming away with the rigging.
LEESBURG, Va. (AP) - A Virginia woman has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for poisoning her coworkers' coffee with Windex and dish soap. Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Jim Plowman announced the sentence Thursday for 33-year-old Mayda Rivera Juarez of Sterling. She pleaded guilty in February to adulteration of food with intent to injure.
A man who doctors say came perilously close to death after accidentally shooting a nail into his heart while working on his house calmly drove himself to the hospital and even parked his pickup truck in the lot before walking into the emergency room.
A woman lit a cigarette, sparking an explosion of a propane barbeque grill being transported in her SUV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Six other tickets won $2 million apiece.
The family and friends of a 34-year-old Ohio woman are speaking out, worried about the woman’s safety after she disappeared from the streets Tuesday night.
A baby girl who was found dead in a car in a parking lot in Ohio was left there by her mother while she was at work.
One person has died following a shooting in Quick this afternoon.
BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia doctor accused of illegally distributing painkillers to three patients who later died has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Dr. Michael Kostenko, who faced 22 charges, admitted at the second day of his trial in April to one count of distribution of oxycodone that wasn't for a legitimate medical purpose. He was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Beckley.
West Virginia State Police are looking for a man who they say failed to register as a sex offender.
Emergency crews are responding an active shooter situation in downtown Charleston, SC.
