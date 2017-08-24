White House Officials Tours West Virginia Drug Treatment Centers

When it comes to the drug epidemic, West Virginia is now getting the attention of the White House. The Chief of Staff for the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy toured the Rae of Hope and Recovery Point centers in Charleston, with an on helping improve treatment for addicts.

"So having somebody from the White House, ONDCP, coming here seeing first hand, is very important," said Rep. Evan Jenkins, (R) West Virginia.

The trip is especially important now that President Trump says he will declare the drug epidemic a national heath emergency. The biggest change will be sending more money to states with serious addiction problems, and letting them decide how best to spend it.

"You have the people that really know their addicts. They know their resources. They know their communities partners, and they can address the specific needs with the specific resources. And they can do it much better, than we can sitting in Washington, with a one-size fits all model," said Chip Muir, Office of National Drug Control Policy.

The tours and meetings also gave West Virginia lawmakers a chance to lobby for more federal aid.

"Funding is critical. Funding for treatment is expensive. But I think we learned here at 'Rae of Hope' that treatment, it can work. It does work. It's successful and it can help people build their lives back," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

West Virginia continues to have the highest overdose death rate in the nation.

"The bottom line, leaders in West Virginia say Washington needs to send more money for drug prevention, treatment, and law enforcement," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.