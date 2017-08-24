White House Officials Tours West Virginia Drug Treatment Centers

A bill targeting those who conduct an abortion of an unborn child diagnosed with downs syndrome is making its way through the legislature.
When it comes to the drug epidemic, West Virginia is now getting the attention of the White House. The Chief of Staff for the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy toured the Rae of Hope and Recovery Point centers in Charleston, with an on helping improve treatment for addicts. "So having somebody from the White House, ONDCP, coming here seeing first hand, is very important," said Rep. Evan Jenkins, (R) West Virginia. The trip is especially important now that ...
The person was only identified in the email as being from "WV." One source said that the individual was believed to have had political connections in West Virginia.
The Trump administration has rejected a coal industry push to win a rarely used emergency order protecting coal-fired power plants, a decision contrary to what one coal executive said the president personally promised him.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is heading deep into Trump country with a Tuesday morning rally planned in southern Ohio.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is denouncing violence by white supremacists and neo-Nazis in neighboring Virginia but indicates he has no immediate plans to act on requests to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson from the Capitol grounds in Charleston.
In the wake of the protests and counter protests that occurred last week in Charlottesville, Virginia, many events are taking place nationwide this weekend. Just in the past two days, thousands have turned out in cities such as Portland and Boston to let their voices be heard. The groups involved have been given the monikers "Alt-Right" and "Alt-Left" by many media outlets and journalists alike. The rallies and protests have stemmed from the call to remove...
President Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House post.
A release was sent from the office of Congressman Steve Cohen (D-TN).
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
They claim the home stayed vacant before it was torn down to build the new duplexes.
The family and friends of a 34-year-old Ohio woman are speaking out, worried about the woman’s safety after she disappeared from the streets Tuesday night.
Thomas' survivors include his wife, Sally, and sons J.T. Harding and Jacob and Samuel Thomas.
A Kentucky man says he never pooped his pants, but that was the reason he was given for being kicked out of an Ohio Casino.
A local woman has caught international headlines after sharing her story of addiction. Melissa Matos posted graphic pictures of her lowest point as a heroin addict and the post went viral.
A baby girl who was found dead in a car in a parking lot in Ohio was left there by her mother while she was at work.
