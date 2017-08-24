UPDATE: Missing Raleigh County man found

UPDATE: Thursday, Aug. 24 at 11:40 p.m.: Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies tell our sister station, WVNS 59 News, that Richard Glen Jarrell was located in the Sandlick area of Raleigh County safe.

He was located at about 11 p.m. Thursday.

ORIGINAL STORY: Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer's.

Richard Glen Jarrell, 71, was last seen Thursday, Aug. 24 at around 4 p.m. at his home in the 2300 block of Coal River Road in Glen Daniel.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a dark blue t-shirt and a baseball cap.

Search efforts are underway with a tracking K-9 and search helicopter.

Jarrell is a six-foot white man, weighing 170 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information can contact the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office at 304-255-9300 or Raleigh County EOC at 304-255-9312.