ALDI to offer more than 200 jobs during Monday hiring spree

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
(WOWK) - ALDI is looking to fill more over 200 positions across Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia at its hiring event on Aug. 28.

Every Ohio Aldi store, as well as nearby Kentucky and West Virginia locations in the Tri-State area, will be holding an hiring event on Monday, Aug. 28 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 a.m. 7 p.m.

Aldi's wages and benefits are higher than the national average for the retail industry, and much higher than the Ohio, Kentucky or West Virginia minimum wage (wages start at $11.50/hour).

The hiring events are in support of the ongoing growth of ALDI in the region.

Locations where hiring events take place include every Ohio ALDI store, as well as stores in Ashland, Kentucky, and Charleston, Dunbar, Huntington, Hurricane, and Vienna in West Virginia.

Job requirements needed to apply:

  • High school diploma or GED preferred
  • Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday - Sunday
  • Retail experience preferred
  • Drug screening and background check
  • Ability to lift 45 pounds

 ALDI staff averaging more than 25 hours a week are eligible for full health insurance benefits and dental coverage

