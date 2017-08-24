ALDI to offer more than 200 jobs during Monday hiring spree

More News More>>

(WOWK) - ALDI is looking to fill more over 200 positions across Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia at its hiring event on Aug. 28. Every Ohio Aldi store, as well as nearby Kentucky and West Virginia locations in the Tri-State area, will be holding an hiring event on Monday, Aug. 28 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 a.m. 7 p.m. Aldi's wages and benefits are higher than the national average for the retail industry, and much higher ...

CHICOPEE, MA (AP) — The Massachusetts woman who won the massive $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has quit her job at the hospital where she worked for three decades, and says she wants to relax. Mavis L. Wanczyk, 53, of Chicopee, worked at Mercy Medical Center for 32 years. She says she used birthdays to choose some of the numbers when she bought the winning Powerball ticket on Wednesday at a store in Chicopee. Lottery officials say she chose to take a lump sum payment of $48...

Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer's. Richard Glen Jarrell, 71, was last seen Thursday, Aug. 24 at around 4 p.m. at his home in the 2300 block of Coal River Road in Glen Daniel. He was last seen wearing jeans, a dark blue t-shirt and a baseball cap. Search efforts are underway with a tracking K-9 and search helicopter. Jarrell is a six-foot white man, weighing 170 pounds with blue eyes and...

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — They were a mix of breeds and sizes, ranging from puppies to seniors. All faced a grim future in Puerto Rico animal shelters, where chronic overcrowding results in many dogs being euthanized. That changed Wednesday for 205 abandoned canines that arrived on the U.S. mainland in an airlift organized by animal welfare advocates working to ease the load. "The shelters in Puerto Rico have no choice," said Kimberly Alboum, director of policy ...

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) -- Some talk and laughs paid off for a waitress in New Jersey. Brianna Siegel served a couple on Tuesday evening at Bar Louie in Woodbridge. After they paid their $20 bill, they handed her an envelope and told her to open it when she got home. Siegel tells News 12 New Jersey she nearly fell on her knees when she got home, opened it and found a check made out to her for $1,200. The couple also included a note that said, in part, "Whe...

Mom Shares Shocking Story of Heroin Addiction Mom Shares Shocking Story of Heroin Addiction A local woman has caught international headlines after sharing her story of addiction. Melissa Matos posted graphic pictures of her lowest point as a heroin addict and the post went viral. A local woman has caught international headlines after sharing her story of addiction. Melissa Matos posted graphic pictures of her lowest point as a heroin addict and the post went viral.