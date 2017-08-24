Crews looking for missing swimmer on New River - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Crews looking for missing swimmer on New River

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) - A swimmer went missing on the New River around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, August 24.

According to the National Park Service, the missing swimmer is a man his early 20s.

He was said to be swimming in the pool above the Fayette Station Rapids. Emergency responders were called after he did not reappear from the rapids.

Search crews were looking for him until approximately 8 p.m. Thursday night. Search will resume Friday morning with the help of the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department Dive Team.

The name of the victim has not been released. 

