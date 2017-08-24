Crews looking for missing swimmer on New River

Stay with 13 News for the latest.
One person has died following a shooting in Quick this afternoon.
A man who was living in the U.S. illegally has pleaded guilty in alcohol-related crash that killed three people in Ohio.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Six other tickets won $2 million apiece.
The family and friends of a 34-year-old Ohio woman are speaking out, worried about the woman’s safety after she disappeared from the streets Tuesday night.
A baby girl who was found dead in a car in a parking lot in Ohio was left there by her mother while she was at work.
BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia doctor accused of illegally distributing painkillers to three patients who later died has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Dr. Michael Kostenko, who faced 22 charges, admitted at the second day of his trial in April to one count of distribution of oxycodone that wasn't for a legitimate medical purpose. He was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Beckley.
One person has died following a shooting in Quick this afternoon.
A Kentucky man says he never pooped his pants, but that was the reason he was given for being kicked out of an Ohio Casino.
A local woman has caught international headlines after sharing her story of addiction. Melissa Matos posted graphic pictures of her lowest point as a heroin addict and the post went viral.
West Virginia State Police are looking for a man who they say failed to register as a sex offender.
