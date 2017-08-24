Update: Missing Swimmer's Body Recovered on New River

UPDATE: 8/26/17 @ 12:30 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOWK) - Search and rescue personnel have recovered a missing swimmer from the New River.

According to a release, personnel located the body of 28-year old Abdulrahman Binomran from Oak Park, Illinois around 6 pm on Friday night.

National Park Service rangers, personnel from West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, and trained volunteer search and rescue divers from the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department’s Dive Team had been searching for Binomran since Thursday afternoon when he disappeared while swimming in New River Gorge National River.

Binomran had been swimming with three friends in the pools above Fayette Station rapids on Thursday when they decided to swim through the rapids and gather on the other side.

Although Binomran’s companions made it to shore, he was seen struggling and then disappeared under the water at approximately 4:45 pm. None of the swimmers were wearing life jackets.

Search crews responded immediately. After nothing was turned up on Thursday evening, search operations resumed Friday morning.

Strong undercurrents, deep eddys, murky water, and a very rocky, boulder-strewn river bottom, made for difficult search conditions. After a long day of searching, a volunteer search and rescue diver found Binomran’s body securely lodged under a large boulder, about 18 feet below the river’s surface, very close to the point where he was last seen by witnesses.

“I’d like to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Binomran. We hope that now that this part is over, they are able to feel a sense of closure as they begin their healing process,” said New River Gorge National River Superintendent Lizzie Watts late Friday evening.

This is the second drowning in the park in two weeks, neither victim was wearing a life jacket.

ORIGINAL STORY: 8/24/17 @ 10 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) - A swimmer went missing on the New River around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, August 24.

According to the National Park Service, the missing swimmer is a man his early 20s.

He was said to be swimming in the pool above the Fayette Station Rapids. Emergency responders were called after he did not reappear from the rapids.

Search crews were looking for him until approximately 8 p.m. Thursday night. Search will resume Friday morning with the help of the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department Dive Team.

The name of the victim has not been released.