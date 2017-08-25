WV airport awaits $8M federal grant to fix runway - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WV airport awaits $8M federal grant to fix runway

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - After a landslide collapsed a runway safety overrun area in 2015 airport officials in West Virginia's capital city expect the Federal Aviation Administration to notify them within the next few weeks on whether an $8 million emergency grant will be given to rebuild it.
    
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the Yeager Airport governing board voted Wednesday to authorize its chairman to accept the grant as soon as it's awarded without waiting for board approval during its next monthly meeting.
    
Airport director Terry Sayre says it would pay for a new roughly 350-foot-long (100-meter-long) EMAS bed at the runaway's end along with other repairs. An EMAS stops an aircraft if it overshoots a runway.
    
Airport officials have met in Washington, D.C. with FAA personnel and state congressmen to lobby for releasing funds.
    
___
    
Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Texas prepares as Harvey strengthens to Category 2 storm

    Texas prepares as Harvey strengthens to Category 2 storm

    Friday, August 25 2017 4:23 AM EDT2017-08-25 08:23:37 GMT
    AP PhotoAP Photo

    President Donald Trump was “briefed and will continue to be updated as the storm progresses.”

    President Donald Trump was “briefed and will continue to be updated as the storm progresses.”

  • Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo to star in Facebook video series

    Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo to star in Facebook video series

    Friday, August 25 2017 3:43 AM EDT2017-08-25 07:43:40 GMT
    Cincinnati ZooCincinnati Zoo

    Fiona was born Jan. 24 weighing about 29 pounds.

    Fiona was born Jan. 24 weighing about 29 pounds.

  • WV airport awaits $8M federal grant to fix runway

    WV airport awaits $8M federal grant to fix runway

    Friday, August 25 2017 3:40 AM EDT2017-08-25 07:40:57 GMT

    Airport officials have met in Washington, D.C. with FAA personnel and state congressmen to lobby for releasing funds.

    Airport officials have met in Washington, D.C. with FAA personnel and state congressmen to lobby for releasing funds.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

  • 26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    26 Felony Drug Warrants Issued in Drug Investigation in Fayette County

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-08-16 23:02:20 GMT

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

    The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations. 

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Hospital worker claims $758.7M Powerball prize, quits job

    Hospital worker claims $758.7M Powerball prize, quits job

    Thursday, August 24 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-08-25 00:58:17 GMT
    CHICOPEE, MA (AP) — The Massachusetts woman who won the massive $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has quit her job at the hospital where she worked for three decades, and says she wants to relax. Mavis L. Wanczyk, 53, of Chicopee, worked at Mercy Medical Center for 32 years. She says she used birthdays to choose some of the numbers when she bought the winning Powerball ticket on Wednesday at a store in Chicopee. Lottery officials say she chose to take a lump sum payment of $48...
    CHICOPEE, MA (AP) — The Massachusetts woman who won the massive $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has quit her job at the hospital where she worked for three decades, and says she wants to relax. Mavis L. Wanczyk, 53, of Chicopee, worked at Mercy Medical Center for 32 years. She says she used birthdays to choose some of the numbers when she bought the winning Powerball ticket on Wednesday at a store in Chicopee. Lottery officials say she chose to take a lump sum payment of $48...

  • Ohio woman missing since Tuesday texts ‘help’ to friends

    Ohio woman missing since Tuesday texts ‘help’ to friends

    Thursday, August 24 2017 10:08 AM EDT2017-08-24 14:08:28 GMT

    The family and friends of a 34-year-old Ohio woman are speaking out, worried about the woman’s safety after she disappeared from the streets Tuesday night.

    The family and friends of a 34-year-old Ohio woman are speaking out, worried about the woman’s safety after she disappeared from the streets Tuesday night.

  • Silver issued for missing Southern WV Man

    Silver issued for missing Southern WV Man

    Thursday, August 24 2017 8:30 PM EDT2017-08-25 00:30:57 GMT
    Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer's. Richard Glen Jarrell, 71, was last seen Thursday, Aug. 24 at around 4 p.m. at his home in the 2300 block of Coal River Road in Glen Daniel. He was last seen wearing jeans, a dark blue t-shirt and a baseball cap.  Search efforts are underway with a tracking K-9 and search helicopter.  Jarrell is a six-foot white man, weighing 170 pounds with blue eyes and...
    Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer's. Richard Glen Jarrell, 71, was last seen Thursday, Aug. 24 at around 4 p.m. at his home in the 2300 block of Coal River Road in Glen Daniel. He was last seen wearing jeans, a dark blue t-shirt and a baseball cap.  Search efforts are underway with a tracking K-9 and search helicopter.  Jarrell is a six-foot white man, weighing 170 pounds with blue eyes and...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.