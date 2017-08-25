Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo to star in Facebook video series

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Hospital worker claims $758.7M Powerball prize, quits job Hospital worker claims $758.7M Powerball prize, quits job CHICOPEE, MA (AP) — The Massachusetts woman who won the massive $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has quit her job at the hospital where she worked for three decades, and says she wants to relax. Mavis L. Wanczyk, 53, of Chicopee, worked at Mercy Medical Center for 32 years. She says she used birthdays to choose some of the numbers when she bought the winning Powerball ticket on Wednesday at a store in Chicopee. Lottery officials say she chose to take a lump sum payment of $48... CHICOPEE, MA (AP) — The Massachusetts woman who won the massive $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has quit her job at the hospital where she worked for three decades, and says she wants to relax. Mavis L. Wanczyk, 53, of Chicopee, worked at Mercy Medical Center for 32 years. She says she used birthdays to choose some of the numbers when she bought the winning Powerball ticket on Wednesday at a store in Chicopee. Lottery officials say she chose to take a lump sum payment of $48...

Silver issued for missing Southern WV Man Silver issued for missing Southern WV Man Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer's. Richard Glen Jarrell, 71, was last seen Thursday, Aug. 24 at around 4 p.m. at his home in the 2300 block of Coal River Road in Glen Daniel. He was last seen wearing jeans, a dark blue t-shirt and a baseball cap. Search efforts are underway with a tracking K-9 and search helicopter. Jarrell is a six-foot white man, weighing 170 pounds with blue eyes and... Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer's. Richard Glen Jarrell, 71, was last seen Thursday, Aug. 24 at around 4 p.m. at his home in the 2300 block of Coal River Road in Glen Daniel. He was last seen wearing jeans, a dark blue t-shirt and a baseball cap. Search efforts are underway with a tracking K-9 and search helicopter. Jarrell is a six-foot white man, weighing 170 pounds with blue eyes and...

ALDI to offer more than 200 jobs during Monday hiring spree ALDI to offer more than 200 jobs during Monday hiring spree (WOWK) - ALDI is looking to fill more over 200 positions across Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia at its hiring event on Aug. 28. Every Ohio Aldi store, as well as nearby Kentucky and West Virginia locations in the Tri-State area, will be holding an hiring event on Monday, Aug. 28 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 a.m. 7 p.m. Aldi's wages and benefits are higher than the national average for the retail industry, and much higher ... (WOWK) - ALDI is looking to fill more over 200 positions across Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia at its hiring event on Aug. 28. Every Ohio Aldi store, as well as nearby Kentucky and West Virginia locations in the Tri-State area, will be holding an hiring event on Monday, Aug. 28 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 a.m. 7 p.m. Aldi's wages and benefits are higher than the national average for the retail industry, and much higher ...

Mom Shares Shocking Story of Heroin Addiction Mom Shares Shocking Story of Heroin Addiction A local woman has caught international headlines after sharing her story of addiction. Melissa Matos posted graphic pictures of her lowest point as a heroin addict and the post went viral. A local woman has caught international headlines after sharing her story of addiction. Melissa Matos posted graphic pictures of her lowest point as a heroin addict and the post went viral.

Glenville State College Student Killed in Vehicle Accident Glenville State College Student Killed in Vehicle Accident GLENVILLE, WV (WBOY) - A Barbour County man has died after a vehicle accident in Gilmer County Thursday afternoon. Officials at Glenville State College said Jonathan Knotts, 19, of Philippi, was killed after a car he was in collided with a sign in Glenville. Knotts was a sophomore at Glenville State College. A second student, Tyler Oliver, of South Carolina, was also in the vehicle at the time. He was transported to a local hospital. There is no word yet on the cause of the accide... GLENVILLE, WV (WBOY) - A Barbour County man has died after a vehicle accident in Gilmer County Thursday afternoon. Officials at Glenville State College said Jonathan Knotts, 19, of Philippi, was killed after a car he was in collided with a sign in Glenville. Knotts was a sophomore at Glenville State College. A second student, Tyler Oliver, of South Carolina, was also in the vehicle at the time. He was transported to a local hospital. There is no word yet on the cause of the accide...