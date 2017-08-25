White supremacist says KKK group recruiting around Ohio - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

White supremacist says KKK group recruiting around Ohio

WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) - A member of an Ohio-based white supremacist group affiliated with the Ku Klux Klan says his organization is recruiting members in Ohio and plans to hold a rally next month.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2vcs0ZS ) Terry Greathouse of the Ohio realm of the East Coast Knights, a KKK-affiliated group, says his organization has been targeting eastern Ohio counties because of growing interest there and the area's history of KKK involvement.

Flyers from the group have been found in and around Wooster, a city in Wayne County nearly 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of downtown Cleveland.

The local NAACP chapter and other organizations plan to hold a rally Sunday opposing racial hatred.

Greathouse says his group wanted to hold a counter-protest but didn't submit plans to police in time.

