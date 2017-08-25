Police: 2 Students Taken to Hospital after School Buses Collide in Kentucky

Crews looking for missing swimmer on New River Crews looking for missing swimmer on New River FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) - A swimmer went missing on the New River around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, August 24. According to the National Park Service, the missing swimmer is a man his early 20s. He was said to be swimming in the pool above the Fayette Station Rapids. Emergency responders were called after he did not reappear from the rapids. Search crews were looking for him until approximately 8 p.m. Thursday night. Search will resume Friday morning with the h... FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) - A swimmer went missing on the New River around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, August 24. According to the National Park Service, the missing swimmer is a man his early 20s. He was said to be swimming in the pool above the Fayette Station Rapids. Emergency responders were called after he did not reappear from the rapids. Search crews were looking for him until approximately 8 p.m. Thursday night. Search will resume Friday morning with the h...

Glenville State College Student Killed in Vehicle Accident

GLENVILLE, WV (WBOY) - A Barbour County man has died after a vehicle accident in Gilmer County Thursday afternoon. Officials at Glenville State College said Jonathan Knotts, 19, of Philippi, was killed after a car he was in collided with a sign in Glenville. Knotts was a sophomore at Glenville State College. A second student, Tyler Oliver, of South Carolina, was also in the vehicle at the time. He was transported to a local hospital. There is no word yet on the cause of the accide...

Freight Train Cart Hops Track in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - No injuries were reported when a CSX freight train cart hopped its track in the Hartford area of Mason County Wednesday evening. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. near State Route 62 in the Hartford area of Mason County. Dispatchers say that the cart only hopped its track on a single wheel. No spills occurred as a result of the hop. The cart was transporting sand. No crossings or other road closures are impacted as a result of the incident. CSX i...

One Injured After Charleston Wreck

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person was injured after a two vehicle crash in Charleston Wednesday evening. The crash was reported on the 700 block of Central Avenue near Park Place Bar at around 7:30 p.m. Dispatchers say that one person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. It is not clear how the wreck began at this time. No lane closures are reported in the area as a result of the crash. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.