Police: 2 Students Taken to Hospital after School Buses Collide in Kentucky

BELL COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Two students were taken to a hospital after two school buses collided in Kentucky Friday morning.

According to CBS Affiliate WYMT, the children were taken to Pineville Community Hospital after one school bus rear ended another school bus in Bell County, KY on August, 25th, 2017.

Police tell WYMT that the incident happened on US-25 East on Log Mountain. The two students' injuries are unknown at this time.

The other children on the buses were taken to the Bell Central High School gym, and Police are investigating.

