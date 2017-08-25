Police: 2 Students Taken to Hospital after School Buses Collide in Kentucky

Two students were taken to a hospital after two school buses collided in Kentucky Friday morning.
Two students were taken to a hospital after two school buses collided in Kentucky Friday morning.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
One person has died following a shooting in Quick this afternoon.
One person has died following a shooting in Quick this afternoon.
A man who was living in the U.S. illegally has pleaded guilty in alcohol-related crash that killed three people in Ohio.
A man who was living in the U.S. illegally has pleaded guilty in an alcohol-related crash that killed three people in Ohio.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
They claim the home stayed vacant before it was torn down to build the new duplexes.
They claim the home stayed vacant before it was torn down to build the new duplexes.
The family and friends of a 34-year-old Ohio woman are speaking out, worried about the woman’s safety after she disappeared from the streets Tuesday night.
The family and friends of a 34-year-old Ohio woman are speaking out, worried about the woman’s safety after she disappeared from the streets Tuesday night.
Thomas' survivors include his wife, Sally, and sons J.T. Harding and Jacob and Samuel Thomas.
Thomas' survivors include his wife, Sally, and sons J.T. Harding and Jacob and Samuel Thomas.
A Kentucky man says he never pooped his pants, but that was the reason he was given for being kicked out of an Ohio Casino.
A Kentucky man says he never pooped his pants, but that was the reason he was given for being kicked out of an Ohio Casino.
A local woman has caught international headlines after sharing her story of addiction. Melissa Matos posted graphic pictures of her lowest point as a heroin addict and the post went viral.
A local woman has caught international headlines after sharing her story of addiction. Melissa Matos posted graphic pictures of her lowest point as a heroin addict and the post went viral.
A baby girl who was found dead in a car in a parking lot in Ohio was left there by her mother while she was at work.
A baby girl who was found dead in a car in a parking lot in Ohio was left there by her mother while she was at work.