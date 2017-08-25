WOWK-TV Participated in the 2017 Girl's Night Out

WOWK-TV Participated in the August 19th, 2017's Girl's Night Out Fundraiser.
Kate Flack the Communication and Development Director of the YWCA said that the event raised around $175,000.
These funds from Girl's Night Out account for 17% of their annual operating budget for the YWCA resolve family abuse program.
