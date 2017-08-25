WOWK-TV Participated in the 2017 Girl's Night Out - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WOWK-TV Participated in the 2017 Girl's Night Out

Posted: Updated:

WOWK-TV Participated in the August 19th, 2017's Girl's Night Out Fundraiser.

Kate Flack the Communication and Development Director of the YWCA said that the event raised around $175,000.

These funds from Girl's Night Out account for 17% of their annual operating budget for the YWCA resolve family abuse program.

