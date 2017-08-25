Toddler dies after getting neck stuck in car window - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Toddler dies after getting neck stuck in car window

Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WCMH) — Logan Vanderkleed, 2, died a week after accidentally closing his own neck in a car window.

Logan’s parents say God is giving them strength to get through this difficult time.

“Out of all this, I hope when people look at us, and our composure, I hope they don’t really see us, but they see that its Christ in us,” Drew Vanderkleed tells WXIN, “that he is holding us up.”

Drew was working on a family farm when Logan got his neck stuck in the window of a vehicle. According to the family, the children were taking a nap in a vehicle with the AC on, when Logan managed to roll down the window. Later, he would roll the window back up, trapping his neck.

Logan died early Thursday morning according to a Facebook page documenting his hospital stay.

