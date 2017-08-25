Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Floyd County

A 2-year-old died a week after accidentally closing his own neck in a car window.
Two students were taken to a hospital after two school buses collided in Kentucky Friday morning.
One person has died following a shooting in Quick this afternoon.
We were joined by the stars of the event, Jade and Sky - along with Lauren Meek from the Itty Bitty Kitty Committee.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
They claim the home stayed vacant before it was torn down to build the new duplexes.
The family and friends of a 34-year-old Ohio woman are speaking out, worried about the woman’s safety after she disappeared from the streets Tuesday night.
Thomas' survivors include his wife, Sally, and sons J.T. Harding and Jacob and Samuel Thomas.
Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer's. Richard Glen Jarrell, 71, was last seen Thursday, Aug. 24 at around 4 p.m. at his home in the 2300 block of Coal River Road in Glen Daniel. He was last seen wearing jeans, a dark blue t-shirt and a baseball cap. Search efforts are underway with a tracking K-9 and search helicopter. Jarrell is a six-foot white man, weighing 170 pounds with blue eyes and...
A Kentucky man says he never pooped his pants, but that was the reason he was given for being kicked out of an Ohio Casino.
A local woman has caught international headlines after sharing her story of addiction. Melissa Matos posted graphic pictures of her lowest point as a heroin addict and the post went viral.
