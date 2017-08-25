Source says Gov. Kasich considering independent run for Presiden - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Source says Gov. Kasich considering independent run for President in 2020

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — A source is telling CNN that republican Ohio Governor John Kasich is considering a run for President in 2020 on an independent ticket alongside democratic Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper.

The source tells CNN, it’s only been casually talked about at this point.

“The idea of a joint ticket has been discussed, but not at an organizational or planning level,” the source, who spoke only on the condition of anonymity, told CNN. “What they are trying to show the country is that honorable people can disagree, but you can still problem solve together. It happens in businesses and it happens in families. Why can’t it happen in Washington?”

Kasich, who ran for President during the 2016, has been a vocal opponent to President Donald Trump, most recently on Trump’s staff chaos at the White House.

