Church van driver arrested for sexually assaulting juvenile

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The West Virginia Police have arrested a man for sexually assaulting a juvenile repeatedly

According to a criminal complaint, Victor Duane Helm, 48, of Elkhorn, is being charged with 3rd degree sexual assault.

The victim told police the alleged assaults occurred roughly 30 times, starting when they were 12-years-old until they were 15.

Troopers say that Helm was known for driving a van for a local church.

He is being detained at Southwestern Regional Jail where his bond was set at $50,000 cash-only.