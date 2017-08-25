Update: All Lanes Open on Corridor G in Kanawha County After Cra - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Update: All Lanes Open on Corridor G in Kanawha County After Crash

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Photo Courtesy: Katherine Heinaman Photo Courtesy: Katherine Heinaman

UPDATE: 8/25/17 @ 5:00 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of US-119 at Childress Road have reopened following a rear-end collison.

UPDATE: 8/25/17 @ 3:35 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The slow lanes on the north and southbound sides of Corridor G have reopened following a rear-end collision.

Dispatchers say that one person was injured at the scene.

ORIGINAL: 8/25/17 @ 3:20 p.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of Corridor G are shut down due to a two vehicle crash.

The wreck occurred at the intersection of Corridor G and Childress Road at just after 3 p.m.

According to dispatchers, the accident is a rear-end collision.

One person was injured as a result of the crash.

South Charleston Fire, South Charleston Police, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

