Update: All Lanes Open on Corridor G in Kanawha County After Crash Update: All Lanes Open on Corridor G in Kanawha County After Crash Photo Courtesy: Katherine Heinaman KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of Corridor G are shut down due to a two vehicle crash. According to dispatchers, the accident is a rear-end collision. One person was injured as a result of the crash. South Charleston Fire, South Charleston Police, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Woman Found Dead in Jackson County, Ohio Woman Found Dead in Jackson County, Ohio OAK HILL, OHIO (WOWK) - The Oak Hill Police Department is investigating a death in Oak Hill, Ohio. The Oak Hill Police Department says that a shooting was reported around 8 p.m. on the 100 block of Bowman Street. When police arrived at the house, they found a woman dead. The person found is identified as 59-year-old Sharon Stiffler, of Oak Hill. The police department says they are awaiting autopsy results to determine whether Stiffler's death is suspicious. We will provide more i...

Sexual Assault Reported at Marshall University Residence Hall Sexual Assault Reported at Marshall University Residence Hall HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Marshall University reports that a sexual assault occurred on campus. According to a release, at approximately noon today, Marshall University Office of Public Safety received a report from a student that she was sexually assaulted overnight in a room at an on-campus residence hall. An investigation is ongoing and Marshall University Police does not believe the university community is in danager. It is not known which residence hall the crime took place, or ...

Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Floyd County Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Floyd County FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person has been killed following an accident in Floyd County last night. It happened around 11 p.m. last night. The Floyd County Coroner's Office tells 13 News that Nicholas Adkins, 38, died after crossing onto U.S. 23 while on foot. He was struck by a truck and was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the driver has not been released at this time and it is unknown whether they will be facing charges. Stay with 13 News as we cont...

Crews looking for missing swimmer on New River Crews looking for missing swimmer on New River FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) - A swimmer went missing on the New River around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, August 24. According to the National Park Service, the missing swimmer is a man his early 20s. He was said to be swimming in the pool above the Fayette Station Rapids. Emergency responders were called after he did not reappear from the rapids. Search crews were looking for him until approximately 8 p.m. Thursday night. Search will resume Friday morning with the h...

Glenville State College Student Killed in Vehicle Accident Glenville State College Student Killed in Vehicle Accident GLENVILLE, WV (WBOY) - A Barbour County man has died after a vehicle accident in Gilmer County Thursday afternoon. Officials at Glenville State College said Jonathan Knotts, 19, of Philippi, was killed after a car he was in collided with a sign in Glenville. Knotts was a sophomore at Glenville State College. A second student, Tyler Oliver, of South Carolina, was also in the vehicle at the time. He was transported to a local hospital. There is no word yet on the cause of the accide...