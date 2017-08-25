Road Bond Fight on "Inside West Virginia Politics"

The plan to raise millions of dollars in road construction bonds for West Virginia remains the pet project of Governor Justice, despite his party switch from Democrat to Republican. It is our top focus this week on Inside West Virginia Politics. The latest is that the State Republican Party Executive committee has come out against the bond referendum, even though many GOP lawmakers support it

"Well I tend to be someone who is extremely supportive of infrastructure development, for as couple of reasons. We have great need here, We have a lot of bridges and roads that we still have a) they we've yet to build; or b) they need to be repaired," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

Right now no one knows if the Governor's party switch will affect the October 7th road bond vote, but the fact that some leading Republicans now oppose it is raising some concerns, especially among Democrats who support the bonds.

"It is a little bit comical to see the Governor who's let the Democrat party because he didn't think that some of the Democrats didn't support his ideas enough. And now he's gone to the Republican Party and they're almost totally rejecting his top idea," said State Sen. Corey Palumbo, (D) Minority Whip.

The bond initiative had strong bipartisan support in the House of Delegates and State Senate, so now it's really up to voters to decide.

"And I think that the citizens are going to be able to make that decision," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.

