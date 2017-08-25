Mountain Biking - Destination Adventure - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Mountain Biking - Destination Adventure

SNOWSHOE, WV (WOWK) - How would you feel about wearing body armor and full face protective helmet while racing down over 1500 vertical feet of elevation? In tonight's destination adventure, we're heading up to Snowshoe Resort for a fast paced ride down the mountain!

While Snowshoe is better known for their winter activities like skiing and snowboarding, you can also test your skills on the downhill mountain bike trails.

First up, getting mandatory protective gear including shin guards, elbow pads, and a full faced helmet. After that, we head outside to meet up with our instructor.

While Clay Abney has been cross country mountain biking for over 20 years, he's never tried downhill and hears he's in for the ride of his life.

"Down hilling is different than cross country in a couple of aspects. People coming from a cross country background are a lot of the time used to climbing and descending," said Joanna Yates, skills mountain bike instructor, Snowshoe Mountain, "There's not a time when you are doing a ton of climbing you are mostly descending on the trail."

Joanna says, make sure your pedals are level to give yourself more stability.

"Another good reason we always ride with our pedals level is because it can prevent us from hitting a root or rock with the opposite pedal," says Joanna.

We get started on the mountain's only green trail, then catch the lift back up the mountain to tackle a blue trail called Dreamweaver.

"Dreamweaver is a blue, its more intermediate and the difference going from easy street to Dreamweaver is the trail is a little bit narrower and steeper and a little bit more technical," said Joanna.

Destination Adventure host Clay Abney has been cross country mountain biking for 25 years, "that put me a little ahead of the curve for downhill mountain biking," said Clay, "I'm looking forward to coming back, I think downhill may be my new sport."

And, while he can't wait to hit the slopes this winter, there is still plenty of mountain biking weather to be had before the snow starts to fall.

Opening Day for ski season will be (weather permitting) Wednesday, November 22nd, 2017, and the FreeFall Festival, which features free concerts from some big names, is Labor Day weekend. More info: https://www.snowshoemtn.com/things-to-do/events/freefall-festival

