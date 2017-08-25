Patients treated for putting sunscreen in eyes during solar eclipse, report says

Those looking for alternative ways to protect their eyes from Monday’s solar eclipse are now seeking medical treatment after putting sunblock on their eyeballs.
The woman caught on video stealing from a liquor is now behind bars.
A Kentucky man says he never pooped his pants, but that was the reason he was given for being kicked out of an Ohio Casino.
Eighteen piglets saved from a barn fire in February were recently served to their rescuers as sausages.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
An Ohio man is facing criminal charges after allegedly urinating on a department store’s supply of Halloween candy.
A man drove his scooter into a sinkhole, and the incident was caught on camera.
A Golden Retriever retrieved quite a haul after digging in his family’s backyard earlier this month.
It wasn't exactly the catch he was hoping for while fishing. Instead, deputies say a drunken 22-year-old woman cursed at him before swimming up to his fishing line, biting it and swimming away with the rigging.
LEESBURG, Va. (AP) - A Virginia woman has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for poisoning her coworkers' coffee with Windex and dish soap. Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Jim Plowman announced the sentence Thursday for 33-year-old Mayda Rivera Juarez of Sterling. She pleaded guilty in February to adulteration of food with intent to injure.
We were joined by the stars of the event, Jade and Sky - along with Lauren Meek from the Itty Bitty Kitty Committee.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
They claim the home stayed vacant before it was torn down to build the new duplexes.
A 2-year-old died a week after accidentally closing his own neck in a car window.
The family and friends of a 34-year-old Ohio woman are speaking out, worried about the woman’s safety after she disappeared from the streets Tuesday night.
Thomas' survivors include his wife, Sally, and sons J.T. Harding and Jacob and Samuel Thomas.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Marshall University reports that a sexual assault occurred on campus. According to a release, at approximately noon today, Marshall University Office of Public Safety received a report from a student that she was sexually assaulted overnight in a room at an on-campus residence hall. An investigation is ongoing and Marshall University Police does not believe the university community is in danager. It is not known which residence hall the crime took place, or ...
The woman caught on video stealing from a liquor is now behind bars.
A Kentucky man says he never pooped his pants, but that was the reason he was given for being kicked out of an Ohio Casino.
Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer's. Richard Glen Jarrell, 71, was last seen Thursday, Aug. 24 at around 4 p.m. at his home in the 2300 block of Coal River Road in Glen Daniel. He was last seen wearing jeans, a dark blue t-shirt and a baseball cap. Search efforts are underway with a tracking K-9 and search helicopter. Jarrell is a six-foot white man, weighing 170 pounds with blue eyes and...
