Round table discussion seeks ways to combat domestic terrorism, - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Round table discussion seeks ways to combat domestic terrorism, hate groups

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) - It is 2017 and people in Ohio are living in fear of hate groups.

Anita Gray is the Regional Director for the Anti-Defamation League working out of the Ohio, Kentucky, Allegheny regional office.

She was on vacation out of the country when everything happened in Charlottesville, VA two weeks ago but she saw the images.

It wasn’t until she returned to the states that she heard the sound that went with some of those images; it is the chanting that is haunting her now.

“That is the one soundbyte that keeps replaying in my mind,” said Gray referring to the chant “Jews will not replace us.”

“It’s what I hear before I go to bed,” said Gray. “And that’s what I hear in my head when I get up in the morning.”

Gray was one of several people gathered for a round table discussion about keeping Ohio communities safe from domestic terrorism, specifically hate groups.

The round table was convened and moderated by U.S. Senator for Ohio Sherrod Brown.

“We know that Ohio has at least 35 hate groups that are known and identified,” said Brown.

One of his biggest concerns is law enforcements ability to keep track of these hate groups and their members if necessary.

Brown recalled a conversation he had with an Ohio Sheriff recently.

“He called the FBI about a guy that he had arrested for something else, and found in his house all kind of Nazi material and guns,” said Brown. “And he called the FBI, and the FBI said, ‘yeah, we knew about him,’ and he said, ‘well he’s in my county, why didn’t i know about him?’”

A representative from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms was also in attendance.

He explained to those in attendance how his office works with local law enforcement to track down people who commit crimes, and how they can lead them back to a hate group.

Unlike the story shared by Senator Brown, it seems the ATF has a much closer working relationship than the FBI on these matters.

Representatives from religious organizations were also present, and the conversation shifted to how Ohioans can push back against hate groups.

In the end, it sounded like there was consensus that the key to eliminating hate is to educate children by focusing on broadening their cultural experience and understanding.

Members of the group committed to continue the conversation moving forward and to reach out to Youth Leaders at churches, synagogues, and mosques to encourage young people to make a stand against hate.

Meanwhile, the older generation familiar with organizing and protesting during the fight for civil rights, set its sights on college age people; with the understanding that they had to reach those individuals through the technology they use now.

They also hypothesized that today’s youth do not value the same processes the generations that came before them did, such as rallies, and that the evolution of protesting is unavoidable.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Round table discussion seeks ways to combat domestic terrorism, hate groups

    Round table discussion seeks ways to combat domestic terrorism, hate groups

    Friday, August 25 2017 5:34 PM EDT2017-08-25 21:34:38 GMT

    It is 2017 and people in Ohio are living in fear of hate groups. Anita Gray is the Regional Director for the Anti-Defamation League working out of the Ohio, Kentucky, Allegheny regional office.

    It is 2017 and people in Ohio are living in fear of hate groups. Anita Gray is the Regional Director for the Anti-Defamation League working out of the Ohio, Kentucky, Allegheny regional office.

  • Source says Gov. Kasich considering independent run for President in 2020

    Source says Gov. Kasich considering independent run for President in 2020

    Friday, August 25 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-08-25 18:10:03 GMT

    Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich is considering a run for President in 2020 on an independent ticket alongside democratic Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper.

    Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich is considering a run for President in 2020 on an independent ticket alongside democratic Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper.

  • Lawmakers hear bill that would criminalize aborting children with Downs Syndrome

    Lawmakers hear bill that would criminalize aborting children with Downs Syndrome

    Friday, August 25 2017 9:55 AM EDT2017-08-25 13:55:56 GMT

    A bill targeting those who conduct an abortion of an unborn child diagnosed with downs syndrome is making its way through the legislature.

    A bill targeting those who conduct an abortion of an unborn child diagnosed with downs syndrome is making its way through the legislature.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Ghostly image seen outside New Mexico home

    Ghostly image seen outside New Mexico home

    Friday, August 25 2017 8:31 AM EDT2017-08-25 12:31:11 GMT
    kron4.comkron4.com

    They claim the home stayed vacant before it was torn down to build the new duplexes.

    They claim the home stayed vacant before it was torn down to build the new duplexes.

  • Hospital worker claims $758.7M Powerball prize, quits job

    Hospital worker claims $758.7M Powerball prize, quits job

    Thursday, August 24 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-08-25 00:58:17 GMT
    CHICOPEE, MA (AP) — The Massachusetts woman who won the massive $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has quit her job at the hospital where she worked for three decades, and says she wants to relax. Mavis L. Wanczyk, 53, of Chicopee, worked at Mercy Medical Center for 32 years. She says she used birthdays to choose some of the numbers when she bought the winning Powerball ticket on Wednesday at a store in Chicopee. Lottery officials say she chose to take a lump sum payment of $48...
    CHICOPEE, MA (AP) — The Massachusetts woman who won the massive $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has quit her job at the hospital where she worked for three decades, and says she wants to relax. Mavis L. Wanczyk, 53, of Chicopee, worked at Mercy Medical Center for 32 years. She says she used birthdays to choose some of the numbers when she bought the winning Powerball ticket on Wednesday at a store in Chicopee. Lottery officials say she chose to take a lump sum payment of $48...

  • Church van driver arrested for sexually assaulting juvenile

    Church van driver arrested for sexually assaulting juvenile

    Friday, August 25 2017 2:43 PM EDT2017-08-25 18:43:02 GMT
    MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The West Virginia Police have arrested a man for sexually assaulting a juvenile repeatedly  According to a criminal complaint, Victor Duane Helm, 48, of Elkhorn, is being charged with 3rd degree sexual assault. The victim told police the alleged assaults occurred roughly 30 times, starting when they were 12-years-old until they were 15.  Troopers say that Helm was known for driving a van for a local church. He is being detained at Southwester...
    MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The West Virginia Police have arrested a man for sexually assaulting a juvenile repeatedly  According to a criminal complaint, Victor Duane Helm, 48, of Elkhorn, is being charged with 3rd degree sexual assault. The victim told police the alleged assaults occurred roughly 30 times, starting when they were 12-years-old until they were 15.  Troopers say that Helm was known for driving a van for a local church. He is being detained at Southwester...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.