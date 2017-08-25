Round table discussion seeks ways to combat domestic terrorism, hate groups

It is 2017 and people in Ohio are living in fear of hate groups. Anita Gray is the Regional Director for the Anti-Defamation League working out of the Ohio, Kentucky, Allegheny regional office.
Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich is considering a run for President in 2020 on an independent ticket alongside democratic Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper.
A bill targeting those who conduct an abortion of an unborn child diagnosed with downs syndrome is making its way through the legislature.
When it comes to the drug epidemic, West Virginia is now getting the attention of the White House. The Chief of Staff for the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy toured the Rae of Hope and Recovery Point centers in Charleston, with an on helping improve treatment for addicts. "So having somebody from the White House, ONDCP, coming here seeing first hand, is very important," said Rep. Evan Jenkins, (R) West Virginia. The trip is especially important now that ...
The person was only identified in the email as being from "WV." One source said that the individual was believed to have had political connections in West Virginia.
The Trump administration has rejected a coal industry push to win a rarely used emergency order protecting coal-fired power plants, a decision contrary to what one coal executive said the president personally promised him.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is heading deep into Trump country with a Tuesday morning rally planned in southern Ohio.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is denouncing violence by white supremacists and neo-Nazis in neighboring Virginia but indicates he has no immediate plans to act on requests to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson from the Capitol grounds in Charleston.
In the wake of the protests and counter protests that occurred last week in Charlottesville, Virginia, many events are taking place nationwide this weekend. Just in the past two days, thousands have turned out in cities such as Portland and Boston to let their voices be heard. The groups involved have been given the monikers "Alt-Right" and "Alt-Left" by many media outlets and journalists alike. The rallies and protests have stemmed from the call to remove...
We were joined by the stars of the event, Jade and Sky - along with Lauren Meek from the Itty Bitty Kitty Committee.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
They claim the home stayed vacant before it was torn down to build the new duplexes.
Those looking for alternative ways to protect their eyes from Monday’s solar eclipse are now seeking medical treatment after putting sunblock on their eyeballs.
A 2-year-old died a week after accidentally closing his own neck in a car window.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Marshall University reports that a sexual assault occurred on campus. According to a release, at approximately noon today, Marshall University Office of Public Safety received a report from a student that she was sexually assaulted overnight in a room at an on-campus residence hall. An investigation is ongoing and Marshall University Police does not believe the university community is in danager. It is not known which residence hall the crime took place, or ...
The family and friends of a 34-year-old Ohio woman are speaking out, worried about the woman’s safety after she disappeared from the streets Tuesday night.
The woman caught on video stealing from a liquor is now behind bars.
Thomas' survivors include his wife, Sally, and sons J.T. Harding and Jacob and Samuel Thomas.
A Kentucky man says he never pooped his pants, but that was the reason he was given for being kicked out of an Ohio Casino.
