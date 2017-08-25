City settles over Tent City eviction

It was a situation that stirred emotions for many people in Charleston, WV last year. The mayor of Charleston called for the removal of several homeless individuals who had been living on private property in an area known as "tent city". Some of those people filed a lawsuit and now the city has reached a settlement.



"It was the right thing to do," said Jones. "Because the property owners these people had camped out on wanted the people removed it was our job to remove them."

The city opted to settle a lawsuit filed by some of the people who had been living in tent city. As part of the settlement the city created a $20,000 fund for people who lost belongings when the camp was taken down.

"It is enough money but he needs social programs," said Charleston resident Greg Kessel.

Since the incident the city adopted a policy that will give 14 days advanced notice before shutting down a tent encampment that has been on public property for more than a month. The city also authorized annual funding of $75 thousand for Prestera Center to hire new outreach workers to serve the homeless community.

"I do know this is probably a better place than most places but if you have a mayor who is fighting against it trying to do cruel acts to individuals who are human beings then that is definitely not a solution," said Charleston resident Nathan Surface.

An attorney with Mountain State Justice, the agency that represented the homeless individuals in this case, said in a statement that the agreement is an example of the powerful community spirit of the Kanawha Valley.