Tampa man accused of breaking 4-week-old girl’s legs Tampa man accused of breaking 4-week-old girl’s legs TAMPA, (WFLA) – A 21-year-old Tampa man is accused of breaking the legs and arm of a 4-week-old girl. Antonio Enrique Cordero was charged with aggravated child abuse. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the infant was brought into the emergency room Tuesday night with a swollen foot and ankle and a fever. During an exam, doctors discovered that the girl’s leg was broken, along with several other bone fractures to both legs, arm and two ribs in variou... TAMPA, (WFLA) – A 21-year-old Tampa man is accused of breaking the legs and arm of a 4-week-old girl. Antonio Enrique Cordero was charged with aggravated child abuse. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the infant was brought into the emergency room Tuesday night with a swollen foot and ankle and a fever. During an exam, doctors discovered that the girl’s leg was broken, along with several other bone fractures to both legs, arm and two ribs in variou...

Church van driver arrested for sexually assaulting juvenile Church van driver arrested for sexually assaulting juvenile MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The West Virginia Police have arrested a man for sexually assaulting a juvenile repeatedly According to a criminal complaint, Victor Duane Helm, 48, of Elkhorn, is being charged with 3rd degree sexual assault. The victim told police the alleged assaults occurred roughly 30 times, starting when they were 12-years-old until they were 15. Troopers say that Helm was known for driving a van for a local church. He is being detained at Southwester... MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The West Virginia Police have arrested a man for sexually assaulting a juvenile repeatedly According to a criminal complaint, Victor Duane Helm, 48, of Elkhorn, is being charged with 3rd degree sexual assault. The victim told police the alleged assaults occurred roughly 30 times, starting when they were 12-years-old until they were 15. Troopers say that Helm was known for driving a van for a local church. He is being detained at Southwester...

Suspect arrested after stabbing woman in chest in Huntington Suspect arrested after stabbing woman in chest in Huntington CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing that occurred in Huntington on Tuesday. Daniel Ray Triplett, 30, of Branchland, was arrested after he allegedly strangled and stabbing a woman consecutively. According to a criminal complaint, Triplett held the victim by her throat, strangling her, while holding her at knife-point and threatening to, "cut her throat." He then stabbed the woman once in the arm and again in her sternum. T... CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing that occurred in Huntington on Tuesday. Daniel Ray Triplett, 30, of Branchland, was arrested after he allegedly strangled and stabbing a woman consecutively. According to a criminal complaint, Triplett held the victim by her throat, strangling her, while holding her at knife-point and threatening to, "cut her throat." He then stabbed the woman once in the arm and again in her sternum. T...