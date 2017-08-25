Tampa man accused of breaking 4-week-old girl’s legs

The woman caught on video stealing from a liquor is now behind bars.
The woman caught on video stealing from a liquor is now behind bars.
Emergency crews are responding an active shooter situation in downtown Charleston, SC.
Emergency crews are responding an active shooter situation in downtown Charleston, SC.
A condemned killer of two people is challenging Ohio's lethal injection method and the constitutionality of the state's death penalty law ahead of his Sept. 13 execution.
A condemned killer of two people is challenging Ohio's lethal injection method and the constitutionality of the state's death penalty law ahead of his Sept. 13 execution.
A baby girl who was found dead in a car in a parking lot in Ohio was left there by her mother while she was at work.
A baby girl who was found dead in a car in a parking lot in Ohio was left there by her mother while she was at work.
An Ohio man charged in the fatal drug overdose of his 1-year-old son has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges.
An Ohio man charged in the fatal drug overdose of his 1-year-old son has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges.
A convicted murderer who was allegedly driving a stolen car and was wanted out of West Virginia was arrested at a Border Patrol checkpoint.
A convicted murderer who was allegedly driving a stolen car and was wanted out of West Virginia was arrested at a Border Patrol checkpoint.
We were joined by the stars of the event, Jade and Sky - along with Lauren Meek from the Itty Bitty Kitty Committee.
We were joined by the stars of the event, Jade and Sky - along with Lauren Meek from the Itty Bitty Kitty Committee.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
They claim the home stayed vacant before it was torn down to build the new duplexes.
They claim the home stayed vacant before it was torn down to build the new duplexes.
Those looking for alternative ways to protect their eyes from Monday’s solar eclipse are now seeking medical treatment after putting sunblock on their eyeballs.
Those looking for alternative ways to protect their eyes from Monday’s solar eclipse are now seeking medical treatment after putting sunblock on their eyeballs.
A 2-year-old died a week after accidentally closing his own neck in a car window.
A 2-year-old died a week after accidentally closing his own neck in a car window.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Marshall University reports that a sexual assault occurred on campus. According to a release, at approximately noon today, Marshall University Office of Public Safety received a report from a student that she was sexually assaulted overnight in a room at an on-campus residence hall. An investigation is ongoing and Marshall University Police does not believe the university community is in danager. It is not known which residence hall the crime took place, or ...
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Marshall University reports that a sexual assault occurred on campus. According to a release, at approximately noon today, Marshall University Office of Public Safety received a report from a student that she was sexually assaulted overnight in a room at an on-campus residence hall. An investigation is ongoing and Marshall University Police does not believe the university community is in danager. It is not known which residence hall the crime took place, or ...
The family and friends of a 34-year-old Ohio woman are speaking out, worried about the woman’s safety after she disappeared from the streets Tuesday night.
The family and friends of a 34-year-old Ohio woman are speaking out, worried about the woman’s safety after she disappeared from the streets Tuesday night.
The woman caught on video stealing from a liquor is now behind bars.
The woman caught on video stealing from a liquor is now behind bars.
Thomas' survivors include his wife, Sally, and sons J.T. Harding and Jacob and Samuel Thomas.
Thomas' survivors include his wife, Sally, and sons J.T. Harding and Jacob and Samuel Thomas.
A Kentucky man says he never pooped his pants, but that was the reason he was given for being kicked out of an Ohio Casino.
A Kentucky man says he never pooped his pants, but that was the reason he was given for being kicked out of an Ohio Casino.