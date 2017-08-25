WV AG, 21 States Fight to Protect Second Amendment Rights

CHICOPEE, MA (AP) — The Massachusetts woman who won the massive $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has quit her job at the hospital where she worked for three decades, and says she wants to relax. Mavis L. Wanczyk, 53, of Chicopee, worked at Mercy Medical Center for 32 years. She says she used birthdays to choose some of the numbers when she bought the winning Powerball ticket on Wednesday at a store in Chicopee. Lottery officials say she chose to take a lump sum payment of $48...

