Two suspects caught by police during attempted truck theft

By Lucas Bosley, Assignment Editor
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Deputies made an arrest after two men were caught attempting to steal a truck with a hook strap.

According to a release, police received a tip that two men in a black truck were attempting to hook a strap to another truck on private property. 

When police arrived at the scene, they caught the two suspects in the middle of the attempt.

They were identified as Justin Combs, 31, of Wittensville, and Daniel Bell Jr. 

Police say the two had active warrants for their arrest.

Deputies arrested Combs before Bell took off running into a nearby wooded area.

Combs is facing multiple charges including but not limited to driving under the influence, operating on suspended license, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is still actively searching for Daniel Bell Jr. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you're asked to contact police at (606) 789-3411. All tips will remain anonymous.

