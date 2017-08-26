Transgender troops call ban step backward for civil rights

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -- North Korea fired several rockets into the sea Saturday in the continuation of its rapid nuclear and missile expansion, prompting South Korea to press ahead with military drills involving U.S. troops that have angered Pyongyang. The U.S. Pacific Command revised its initial assessment that the first and third short-range missiles failed during flight to say they flew about 250 kilometers (155 miles). It said that the second missile appears to...
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -- North Korea fired several rockets into the sea Saturday in the continuation of its rapid nuclear and missile expansion, prompting South Korea to press ahead with military drills involving U.S. troops that have angered Pyongyang. The U.S. Pacific Command revised its initial assessment that the first and third short-range missiles failed during flight to say they flew about 250 kilometers (155 miles). It said that the second missile appears to...
It is 2017 and people in Ohio are living in fear of hate groups. Anita Gray is the Regional Director for the Anti-Defamation League working out of the Ohio, Kentucky, Allegheny regional office.
It is 2017 and people in Ohio are living in fear of hate groups. Anita Gray is the Regional Director for the Anti-Defamation League working out of the Ohio, Kentucky, Allegheny regional office.
Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich is considering a run for President in 2020 on an independent ticket alongside democratic Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper.
Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich is considering a run for President in 2020 on an independent ticket alongside democratic Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper.
A bill targeting those who conduct an abortion of an unborn child diagnosed with downs syndrome is making its way through the legislature.
A bill targeting those who conduct an abortion of an unborn child diagnosed with downs syndrome is making its way through the legislature.
When it comes to the drug epidemic, West Virginia is now getting the attention of the White House. The Chief of Staff for the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy toured the Rae of Hope and Recovery Point centers in Charleston, with an on helping improve treatment for addicts. "So having somebody from the White House, ONDCP, coming here seeing first hand, is very important," said Rep. Evan Jenkins, (R) West Virginia. The trip is especially important now that ...
When it comes to the drug epidemic, West Virginia is now getting the attention of the White House. The Chief of Staff for the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy toured the Rae of Hope and Recovery Point centers in Charleston, with an on helping improve treatment for addicts. "So having somebody from the White House, ONDCP, coming here seeing first hand, is very important," said Rep. Evan Jenkins, (R) West Virginia. The trip is especially important now that ...
The person was only identified in the email as being from "WV." One source said that the individual was believed to have had political connections in West Virginia.
The person was only identified in the email as being from "WV." One source said that the individual was believed to have had political connections in West Virginia.
The Trump administration has rejected a coal industry push to win a rarely used emergency order protecting coal-fired power plants, a decision contrary to what one coal executive said the president personally promised him.
The Trump administration has rejected a coal industry push to win a rarely used emergency order protecting coal-fired power plants, a decision contrary to what one coal executive said the president personally promised him.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
Warning: The video may contain sensitive material to some viewers. Discretion is advised.
Warning: The video may contain sensitive material to some viewers. Discretion is advised.
Those looking for alternative ways to protect their eyes from Monday’s solar eclipse are now seeking medical treatment after putting sunblock on their eyeballs.
Those looking for alternative ways to protect their eyes from Monday’s solar eclipse are now seeking medical treatment after putting sunblock on their eyeballs.
They claim the home stayed vacant before it was torn down to build the new duplexes.
They claim the home stayed vacant before it was torn down to build the new duplexes.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) - A swimmer went missing on the New River around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, August 24. According to the National Park Service, the missing swimmer is a man his early 20s. He was said to be swimming in the pool above the Fayette Station Rapids. Emergency responders were called after he did not reappear from the rapids. Search crews were looking for him until approximately 8 p.m. Thursday night. Search will resume Friday morning with the h...
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) - A swimmer went missing on the New River around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, August 24. According to the National Park Service, the missing swimmer is a man his early 20s. He was said to be swimming in the pool above the Fayette Station Rapids. Emergency responders were called after he did not reappear from the rapids. Search crews were looking for him until approximately 8 p.m. Thursday night. Search will resume Friday morning with the h...
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Marshall University reports that a sexual assault occurred on campus. According to a release, at approximately noon today, Marshall University Office of Public Safety received a report from a student that she was sexually assaulted overnight in a room at an on-campus residence hall. An investigation is ongoing and Marshall University Police does not believe the university community is in danager. It is not known which residence hall the crime took place, or ...
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Marshall University reports that a sexual assault occurred on campus. According to a release, at approximately noon today, Marshall University Office of Public Safety received a report from a student that she was sexually assaulted overnight in a room at an on-campus residence hall. An investigation is ongoing and Marshall University Police does not believe the university community is in danager. It is not known which residence hall the crime took place, or ...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department seized roughly 60 marijuana plants during a raid at an East End residence Friday night. According to police, two people were arrested after a drug complaint was filed. Police say several plants were taller than the investigating officers. They're facing 60 felony counts of cultivation. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department seized roughly 60 marijuana plants during a raid at an East End residence Friday night. According to police, two people were arrested after a drug complaint was filed. Police say several plants were taller than the investigating officers. They're facing 60 felony counts of cultivation. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
The woman caught on video stealing from a liquor is now behind bars.
The woman caught on video stealing from a liquor is now behind bars.