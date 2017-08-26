Identity of Scioto County fatal crash victim released Identity of Scioto County fatal crash victim released SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - One person is dead following a fatal accident in Scioto County this afternoon. According to a release, The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms that a single vehicle accident occurred on U.S. Route 52 near milepost 6 in the Stout area. Police say that Renee Rogers, of Manchester, drove off of the roadway at a high speed before striking a tree. Ms. Rogers suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scioto County Coroner's Office.&nbs... SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - One person is dead following a fatal accident in Scioto County this afternoon. According to a release, The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms that a single vehicle accident occurred on U.S. Route 52 near milepost 6 in the Stout area. Police say that Renee Rogers, of Manchester, drove off of the roadway at a high speed before striking a tree. Ms. Rogers suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scioto County Coroner's Office.&nbs...

Update: Missing Swimmer's Body Recovered on New River
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) - A swimmer went missing on the New River around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, August 24. According to the National Park Service, the missing swimmer is a man his early 20s. He was said to be swimming in the pool above the Fayette Station Rapids. Emergency responders were called after he did not reappear from the rapids. Search crews were looking for him until approximately 8 p.m. Thursday night. Search will resume Friday morning with the h...

Coal Miner Killed in West Virginia
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training says a fatal coal mining incident occurred Friday in West Virginia. According to a release, the incident occurred at 2:20 p.m. at the Carter Roag Coal Company, Pleasant Hill Mine in Randolph County. Preliminary information indicates Owen Mark Jones of Pickens, WV, was found deceased on the surface of the mine. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Update: All Lanes Open on Corridor G in Kanawha County After Crash
Photo Courtesy: Katherine Heinaman
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of Corridor G are shut down due to a two vehicle crash. According to dispatchers, the accident is a rear-end collision. One person was injured as a result of the crash. South Charleston Fire, South Charleston Police, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Woman Found Dead in Jackson County, Ohio
OAK HILL, OHIO (WOWK) - The Oak Hill Police Department is investigating a death in Oak Hill, Ohio. The Oak Hill Police Department says that a shooting was reported around 8 p.m. on the 100 block of Bowman Street. When police arrived at the house, they found a woman dead. The person found is identified as 59-year-old Sharon Stiffler, of Oak Hill. The police department says they are awaiting autopsy results to determine whether Stiffler's death is suspicious. We will provide more i...

Sexual Assault Reported at Marshall University Residence Hall
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Marshall University reports that a sexual assault occurred on campus. According to a release, at approximately noon today, Marshall University Office of Public Safety received a report from a student that she was sexually assaulted overnight in a room at an on-campus residence hall. An investigation is ongoing and Marshall University Police does not believe the university community is in danager. It is not known which residence hall the crime took place, or ...

Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person has been killed following an accident in Floyd County last night. It happened around 11 p.m. last night. The Floyd County Coroner's Office tells 13 News that Nicholas Adkins, 38, died after crossing onto U.S. 23 while on foot. He was struck by a truck and was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the driver has not been released at this time and it is unknown whether they will be facing charges. Stay with 13 News as we cont...