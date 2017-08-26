Identity of Scioto County fatal crash victim released

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) - A swimmer went missing on the New River around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, August 24. According to the National Park Service, the missing swimmer is a man his early 20s. He was said to be swimming in the pool above the Fayette Station Rapids. Emergency responders were called after he did not reappear from the rapids. Search crews were looking for him until approximately 8 p.m. Thursday night. Search will resume Friday morning with the h...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All lanes of Corridor G are shut down due to a two vehicle crash. According to dispatchers, the accident is a rear-end collision. One person was injured as a result of the crash. South Charleston Fire, South Charleston Police, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Marshall University reports that a sexual assault occurred on campus. According to a release, at approximately noon today, Marshall University Office of Public Safety received a report from a student that she was sexually assaulted overnight in a room at an on-campus residence hall. An investigation is ongoing and Marshall University Police does not believe the university community is in danager. It is not known which residence hall the crime took place, or ...
A 2-year-old died a week after accidentally closing his own neck in a car window.
Two students were taken to a hospital after two school buses collided in Kentucky Friday morning.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
Warning: The video may contain sensitive material to some viewers. Discretion is advised.
Those looking for alternative ways to protect their eyes from Monday’s solar eclipse are now seeking medical treatment after putting sunblock on their eyeballs.
They claim the home stayed vacant before it was torn down to build the new duplexes.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department seized roughly 60 marijuana plants during a raid at an East End residence Friday night. According to police, two people were arrested after a drug complaint was filed. Police say several plants were taller than the investigating officers. They're facing 60 felony counts of cultivation. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
The woman caught on video stealing from a liquor is now behind bars.
