Identity of Scioto County fatal crash victim released

Identity of Scioto County fatal crash victim released

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - One person is dead following a fatal accident in Scioto County this afternoon.

According to a release, The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms that a single vehicle accident occurred on U.S. Route 52 near milepost 6 in the Stout area.

Police say that Renee Rogers, of Manchester, drove off of the roadway at a high speed before striking a tree.

Ms. Rogers suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scioto County Coroner's Office. 

The Nile and Washington Volunteer Fire Departments, along with Portsmouth Ambulance Authority assisted first responders.

The crash is still under investigation.

Rogers was 38 years old.

