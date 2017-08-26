Officials: Mom of baby found dead in car was running late - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Officials: Mom of baby found dead in car was running late

MASON, Ohio (AP) - A search warrant affidavit says the Ohio woman who left her 15-month-old daughter in a car for nine hours at an office building parking lot outside Cincinnati was running late and forgot to drop off the baby at daycare.
    
The warrant was to search the car of Karen Osorio-Martinez, a senior research scientist at Proctor & Gamble in Mason. She frantically called 911 Wednesday afternoon when she found her daughter, Sofia, strapped in a rear-facing car seat after learning from her husband the baby wasn't at day care when he tried to pick her up.
    
Preliminary autopsy findings show the baby's death was heat-related.
    
A prosecutor has said it would be premature to discuss criminal charges against Osorio-Martinez until after a police investigation has been completed.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

