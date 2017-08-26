Officials: Mom of baby found dead in car was running late

Warning: The video may contain sensitive material to some viewers. Discretion is advised.
President Donald Trump was “briefed and will continue to be updated as the storm progresses.”
As people line up at the pumps in preparation for Hurricane Harvey in Texas, drivers there and elsewhere could soon see higher gas prices.
It’s not just about Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson. The national soul-searching over whether to take down monuments to the Confederacy’s demigods has extended to other historical figures accused of wrongdoing, including Christopher Columbus (brutality toward Native Americans), the man for whom Boston’s Faneuil Hall is named (slave trader) and former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo (bigotry).
Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer's. Richard Glen Jarrell, 71, was last seen Thursday, Aug. 24 at around 4 p.m. at his home in the 2300 block of Coal River Road in Glen Daniel. He was last seen wearing jeans, a dark blue t-shirt and a baseball cap. Search efforts are underway with a tracking K-9 and search helicopter. Jarrell is a six-foot white man, weighing 170 pounds with blue eyes and...
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
Warning: The video may contain sensitive material to some viewers. Discretion is advised.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department seized roughly 60 marijuana plants during a raid at an East End residence Friday night. According to police, two people were arrested after a drug complaint was filed. Police say several plants were taller than the investigating officers. They're facing 60 felony counts of cultivation. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
West Virginia's attorney general has filed a brief on behalf of a 21-state coalition urging the U.S. Supreme Court to hear arguments against Maryland gun restrictions.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) - A swimmer went missing on the New River around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, August 24. According to the National Park Service, the missing swimmer is a man his early 20s. He was said to be swimming in the pool above the Fayette Station Rapids. Emergency responders were called after he did not reappear from the rapids. Search crews were looking for him until approximately 8 p.m. Thursday night. Search will resume Friday morning with the h...
Those looking for alternative ways to protect their eyes from Monday’s solar eclipse are now seeking medical treatment after putting sunblock on their eyeballs.
A search warrant affidavit says the Ohio woman who left her 15-month-old daughter in a car for nine hours at an office building parking lot outside Cincinnati was running late and forgot to drop off the baby at daycare.
