Officials: Mom of baby found dead in car was running late Officials: Mom of baby found dead in car was running late MASON, Ohio (AP) - A search warrant affidavit says the Ohio woman who left her 15-month-old daughter in a car for nine hours at an office building parking lot outside Cincinnati was running late and forgot to drop off the baby at daycare. The warrant was to search the car of Karen Osorio-Martinez, a senior research scientist at Proctor & Gamble in Mason. She frantically called 911 Wednesday afternoon when she found her daughter, Sofia, strapped in a rear-facing...

Police: Psychic Scammed Elderly Man to Remove 'Evil Spirits' Police: Psychic Scammed Elderly Man to Remove 'Evil Spirits' GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) -- New Jersey authorities say a psychic and her son cheated an elderly man out of more than $147,000 for treatment they said would rid him of evil spirits. Galloway police say Sally "Kim" Wando and her son, Frank Marco, face theft and conspiracy charges. Authorities say the pair told police the money was for a car from Marco's auto dealership, not for psychic treatment. Police found that claim unsubstantiated. The victim,...

US senators call on FDA to ban sale of menthol cigarettes US senators call on FDA to ban sale of menthol cigarettes BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Edward Markey is calling for a ban on menthol cigarettes, arguing that tobacco companies disproportionately target African-Americans when they market and promote the cigarettes. The Massachusetts Democrat is leading a group of fellow senators in calling on the Food and Drug Administration to prohibit the cigarettes, noting that African-Americans suffer the greatest burden of tobacco-related mortality of any ethnic or racial group in the U.S. The letter ...

Pres. Trump pardons former Sheriff Joe Arpaio of Arizona Pres. Trump pardons former Sheriff Joe Arpaio of Arizona (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has pardoned former sheriff Joe Arpaio following his conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case. The White House announced the move Friday night, saying the 85-year-old ex-sheriff of Arizona's Maricopa County was a "worthy candidate" for a presidential pardon.

WV AG, 21 States Fight to Protect Second Amendment Rights WV AG, 21 States Fight to Protect Second Amendment Rights Obama targets more gun background checks CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is leading a 21-state coalition in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to defend the rights of gun owners in West Virginia and beyond. According to a release, the coalition intends to file a brief Friday asking the Supreme Court to hear arguments against, and ultimately strike down, a Maryland weapons ban. It argues the ban infringes on the rights of legal gun owners as it prohibits the sale, transfer and p...

Historians warn against rushing to take down statues Historians warn against rushing to take down statues It’s not just about Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson. The national soul-searching over whether to take down monuments to the Confederacy’s demigods has extended to other historical figures accused of wrongdoing, including Christopher Columbus (brutality toward Native Americans), the man for whom Boston’s Faneuil Hall is named (slave trader) and former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo (bigotry). It’s not just about Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson. The national soul-searching over whether to take down monuments to the Confederacy’s demigods has extended to other historical figures accused of wrongdoing, including Christopher Columbus (brutality toward Native Americans), the man for whom Boston’s Faneuil Hall is named (slave trader) and former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo (bigotry).