Hospital cited in death of boy placed under heating blanket

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) - The Health Department has cited a Pennsylvania hospital in the death of a 6-year-old boy whose temperature topped 107 degrees (41.7 Celsius) while he was under a special heating blanket.

The state Health Department says that there are no records that the boy's temperature was taken during a 10-hour period and that the Penn State Hershey Medical Center didn't report the "serious event" until 77 days later. Such incidents are supposed to be reported within 24 hours.

The hospital says the boy had "ongoing, complex and life-limiting health issues" when he was brought to the hospital in January with a below-normal temperature. He was put under a special blanket that forces warm air onto patients to raise their temperature.

The hospital says it is also investigating the death.

