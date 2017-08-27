Mayweather dominates McGregor in late rounds to go 50-0

Warning: The video may contain sensitive material to some viewers. Discretion is advised.
President Donald Trump was “briefed and will continue to be updated as the storm progresses.”
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
Warning: The video may contain sensitive material to some viewers. Discretion is advised.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department seized roughly 60 marijuana plants during a raid at an East End residence Friday night. According to police, two people were arrested after a drug complaint was filed. Police say several plants were taller than the investigating officers. They're facing 60 felony counts of cultivation. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
A search warrant affidavit says the Ohio woman who left her 15-month-old daughter in a car for nine hours at an office building parking lot outside Cincinnati was running late and forgot to drop off the baby at daycare.
West Virginia's attorney general has filed a brief on behalf of a 21-state coalition urging the U.S. Supreme Court to hear arguments against Maryland gun restrictions.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A house fire in Charleston has caused extensive damage. The fire was reported on the 400 block of Randolph Street around 1 a.m. Sunday. Dispatchers say that a large fire was ongoing when they arrived on scene. The house sustained extensive damage. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the blaze. Charleston Fire and EMS responded to the scene.
Those looking for alternative ways to protect their eyes from Monday’s solar eclipse are now seeking medical treatment after putting sunblock on their eyeballs.
