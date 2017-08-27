More News More>>

Northeast blueberry crop falls with disease, lack of pollination Northeast blueberry crop falls with disease, lack of pollination (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty). In this Aug. 7, 2017 photo a girl holds a handful of wild blueberries picked near Sherman, Maine. By PATRICK WHITTLE Associated Press PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine's wild blueberry crop is likely to be much smaller this year than in recent summers because the industry is contending with troubles such as disease and a lack of pollination. The New England state is the wild blueberry capital of the U.S., and in recent years crop sizes have soared and prices have plummeted, bringing uncertainty to a key state industry. The crop grew a little less than one percent last year to almost ...

Hospital cited in death of boy placed under heating blanket Hospital cited in death of boy placed under heating blanket HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) - The Health Department has cited a Pennsylvania hospital in the death of a 6-year-old boy whose temperature topped 107 degrees (41.7 Celsius) while he was under a special heating blanket. The state Health Department says that there are no records that the boy's temperature was taken during a 10-hour period and that the Penn State Hershey Medical Center didn't report the "serious event" until 77 days later. Such incidents are supposed to be reported within...

National Park Senior Passes Jump 700 Percent After This Weekend National Park Senior Passes Jump 700 Percent After This Weekend KELOLAND - The cost of a lifetime pass to the National Park Service for seniors will jump on Monday from $10 to $80. You have to be 62 or older to take advantage of the deal. The 700 percent increase was passed by Congress last year. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Gavins Point Project is sold out of passes, and so are many NPS sites across KELOLAND. Passes must be purchased online by Sunday for $20 (includes a $10 handling fee). NPS has offered the...

Hurricane, WV rocks out to give back to local foster organization Hurricane, WV rocks out to give back to local foster organization HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) - The Fund the Youth music festival is a two day music fest that benefits Foster Adventure. The concert was put together by a fifteen-year-old. "I wanted an excuse to host a festival and I'm friends with Michael Jones and his foster kids and wanted to help out any way I can," said Ben Hobba. Foster Adventure is an organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of teens in foster care in West Virginia. "Foster care in West Virginia i...

Bacteria, Algae Close 6 Northeast Beaches Bacteria, Algae Close 6 Northeast Beaches MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – As a weekend with great beach weather approaches, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Conservation announced that six state beaches are closed due to concerns about the water. Four state beaches closed due to high bacteria levels, with another two for toxic algae. Wadsworth Falls in Middletown is among those with high bacteria levels. Closures for bacteria happen all the time. When it rains, water washes animal waste...

Mayweather dominates McGregor in late rounds to go 50-0 Mayweather dominates McGregor in late rounds to go 50-0 (AP Photo/John Locher). Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and Conor McGregor face off during a weigh-in Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. By TIM DAHLBERG AP Boxing Writer LAS VEGAS (AP) - Floyd Mayweather Jr. put on a show in the last fight of his spectacular career. Conor McGregor didn't do so badly, either. Mayweather figured out a 50th opponent Saturday night, letting McGregor have the early rounds before stalking him late and leaving the mixed martial artist defenseless and exhausted on the ropes in the 10th round. It was a smashing end to a career that earned Mayweather more money than any fighter before him - ...

Officials: Mom of baby found dead in car was running late Officials: Mom of baby found dead in car was running late MASON, Ohio (AP) - A search warrant affidavit says the Ohio woman who left her 15-month-old daughter in a car for nine hours at an office building parking lot outside Cincinnati was running late and forgot to drop off the baby at daycare. The warrant was to search the car of Karen Osorio-Martinez, a senior research scientist at Proctor & Gamble in Mason. She frantically called 911 Wednesday afternoon when she found her daughter, Sofia, strapped in a rear-facing...

Police: Psychic Scammed Elderly Man to Remove 'Evil Spirits' Police: Psychic Scammed Elderly Man to Remove 'Evil Spirits' GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) -- New Jersey authorities say a psychic and her son cheated an elderly man out of more than $147,000 for treatment they said would rid him of evil spirits. Galloway police say Sally "Kim" Wando and her son, Frank Marco, face theft and conspiracy charges. Authorities say the pair told police the money was for a car from Marco's auto dealership, not for psychic treatment. Police found that claim unsubstantiated. The victim,...