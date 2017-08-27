More News More>>

West Virginia Red Cross volunteer heads to Texas to lend a hand CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Michael Reynolds boasted with excitement today at the Yeager Airport - not because he was leaving for a tropical vacation, but because he was going to make a difference. "To know that people are suffering in one of the greatest needs of their entire lives. That is incredibly humbling and my excitement filtered into that to where it will translate into passion to where I can actually do good in someone's lives when they actually need it th...

Report highlights growing health disparities in Appalachia By ADAM BEAM Associated Press FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The 25 million people who live among the Appalachian mountains have struggled to keep up with health gains of the rest of the nation, falling behind in most major public health indicators, according to a study released Thursday . The report shows the 13-state region lags the rest of the country in 33 out of 41 population health indicators, including seven of the leading 10 causes of death in the United States. Deaths by poisoning, ...

Police warned after MS-13 gang initiations in Virginia BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – An area police department said they are concerned gang activity from Eastern Virginia could spread to the Tri-Cities. At the gas station, Betty Gross said she is cautious. "I'm constantly watching and I'm looking in when I'm pumping the gas and I'm always looking around," said Gross. Captain Maynard Ratcliff of the Bristol police department said he received an email from a gang investigator out of Richmond, Virginia on ...

Northeast blueberry crop falls with disease, lack of pollination (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty). In this Aug. 7, 2017 photo a girl holds a handful of wild blueberries picked near Sherman, Maine. By PATRICK WHITTLE Associated Press PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine's wild blueberry crop is likely to be much smaller this year than in recent summers because the industry is contending with troubles such as disease and a lack of pollination. The New England state is the wild blueberry capital of the U.S., and in recent years crop sizes have soared and prices have plummeted, bringing uncertainty to a key state industry. The crop grew a little less than one percent last year to almost ...

Hospital cited in death of boy placed under heating blanket HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) - The Health Department has cited a Pennsylvania hospital in the death of a 6-year-old boy whose temperature topped 107 degrees (41.7 Celsius) while he was under a special heating blanket. The state Health Department says that there are no records that the boy's temperature was taken during a 10-hour period and that the Penn State Hershey Medical Center didn't report the "serious event" until 77 days later. Such incidents are supposed to be reported within...

National Park Senior Passes Jump 700 Percent After This Weekend KELOLAND - The cost of a lifetime pass to the National Park Service for seniors will jump on Monday from $10 to $80. You have to be 62 or older to take advantage of the deal. The 700 percent increase was passed by Congress last year. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Gavins Point Project is sold out of passes, and so are many NPS sites across KELOLAND. Passes must be purchased online by Sunday for $20 (includes a $10 handling fee). NPS has offered the...

Hurricane, WV rocks out to give back to local foster organization HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) - The Fund the Youth music festival is a two day music fest that benefits Foster Adventure. The concert was put together by a fifteen-year-old. "I wanted an excuse to host a festival and I'm friends with Michael Jones and his foster kids and wanted to help out any way I can," said Ben Hobba. Foster Adventure is an organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of teens in foster care in West Virginia. "Foster care in West Virginia i...

Bacteria, Algae Close 6 Northeast Beaches MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – As a weekend with great beach weather approaches, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Conservation announced that six state beaches are closed due to concerns about the water. Four state beaches closed due to high bacteria levels, with another two for toxic algae. Wadsworth Falls in Middletown is among those with high bacteria levels. Closures for bacteria happen all the time. When it rains, water washes animal waste...

Mayweather dominates McGregor in late rounds to go 50-0 (AP Photo/John Locher). Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and Conor McGregor face off during a weigh-in Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. By TIM DAHLBERG AP Boxing Writer LAS VEGAS (AP) - Floyd Mayweather Jr. put on a show in the last fight of his spectacular career. Conor McGregor didn't do so badly, either. Mayweather figured out a 50th opponent Saturday night, letting McGregor have the early rounds before stalking him late and leaving the mixed martial artist defenseless and exhausted on the ropes in the 10th round. It was a smashing end to a career that earned Mayweather more money than any fighter before him - ...