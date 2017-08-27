Bacteria, Algae Close 6 Northeast Beaches - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Bacteria, Algae Close 6 Northeast Beaches

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – As a weekend with great beach weather approaches, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Conservation announced that six state beaches are closed due to concerns about the water.

Four state beaches closed due to high bacteria levels, with another two for toxic algae. Wadsworth Falls in Middletown is among those with high bacteria levels.

Closures for bacteria happen all the time. When it rains, water washes animal waste and other bacteria into streams and then rivers. Most of Connecticut’s beaches are on rivers, like Wadsworth Falls, or near the mouths of rivers and streams along Long Island Sound.

Three of the biggest shoreline beaches are closed because of this. All of Hammonasset Beach State Park, all of Silver Sands, and parts of Rocky Neck are all closed.

Another problem is in the Housatonic River, which has toxic blue green algae. The algae can irritate your skin at best, and make you pretty sick at worst. It can make your pets sick, too, so keep them out of the Housatonic. The two state beaches closed along the river are Kettletown in Southbury and Indian Well in Shelton.

In all of these cases, state officials have to complete more water tests, and those tests have to come back clean, before the beaches can re-open

