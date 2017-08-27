Police Search for Dogs After Two People Attacked

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) - The Pomeroy Police Department is warning of two dogs that attacked two people at two different locations in the area.

According to the police department, the two dogs loose were last seen at the ball fields in Pomeroy.

One dog is a black labrador and the other is a white and brown pit bull.

Both dogs got out of their home and attacked two people at two different locations Friday in the Pomeroy area.

Police say that both people involved were injured but are expected to be okay.

Officers have spent hours attempting to locate the dogs and the dog warden has been notified.

They say if you see these dogs to call Pomeroy Police Dept 740-992-6411 and advise them of where you saw the dogs.

They strongly advise to not try to catch the dogs or stop them.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.