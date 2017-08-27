Hurricane, WV rocks out to give back to local foster organization

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) - The Fund the Youth music festival is a two day music fest that benefits Foster Adventure. The concert was put together by a fifteen-year-old.

"I wanted an excuse to host a festival and I'm friends with Michael Jones and his foster kids and wanted to help out any way I can," said Ben Hobba.

Foster Adventure is an organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of teens in foster care in West Virginia.

"Foster care in West Virginia is in an epidemic crisis. In July we were at five-thousand and nine-hundred-some kids. That was up a thousand kids from almost the same time last year," replied Foster Adventure organizer Michael Jones.

The money from the concert will help foster adventure fund a new youth center that will give teens a safe place to hang out.

"They just want a positive place that they can hang out with friends and not have to worry about the pressures of drugs, alcohol, smoking...that kind of stuff." Jones added.

43% of kids in foster care in West Virginia are between ages 11-18. But once kids get to that age it's harder for them to find permanent homes, so a youth center would be so crucial for them in their teenage years.

"So if they don't have the right support and the right programs and services, then they are just going to be another statistic or they are going to age out or they're going to fall into the same bad habits of their families. There are so many things that can go wrong."

The youth center will provide a lot of opportunities for the kids but the are excited for simpler reasons.

Reporting in Hurricane, Hannah Goetz, 13 News, working for you.