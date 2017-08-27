Officer-Involved Shooting Occurs in Boone County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Officer-Involved Shooting Occurs in Boone County

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A shooting has taken place in Boone County.

The shooting was reported in the Orgas area of Boone County Sunday afternoon near the White Oak Freewill Baptist Church.

Dispatchers say that the shooting was officer-involved, but no officers were injured in the incident.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department and WV State Police are responding at the scene.

We have a crew headed at the scene and will provide more information as soon as we receive it.

