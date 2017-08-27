Suspect Identified in Officer-Involved Shooting in Boone County

UPDATE: 08/27/17 @ 11:30 p.m.

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A deputy With the Boone County Sheriff's Office and a West Virginia State Trooper were involved in a shooting this afternoon in Orgas.

According to a release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the officers were together in a State Police Cruiser and conducted a traffic stop.

Before the officers were able to exit the cruiser, the driver of the vehicle began to shoot at them.

He fired multiple rounds before the officers were able to return fire striking him and eliminating the threat.

James Cantley, 36, of Naomi was injured in the shooting and airlifted to a Charleston area hospital.

Cantley was the lone occupant of the suspect vehicle.

He will be under constant supervision and taken into custody upon his release from the hospital and will be charged with the attempted murder of these two law enforcement officers.

Cantley is no stranger to law enforcement and has an extensive criminal history.

He is a convicted felon who was currently wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies.

The department says they are very fortunate tonight that our officers were able to make it home safely.

The West Virginia State Police is in charge of the investigation.

ORIGINAL: 08/27/17 @ 6 p.m.

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A shooting has taken place in Boone County involving law enforcement.

The shooting was reported in the Orgas area of Boone County Sunday afternoon near the White Oak Freewill Baptist Church at around 4 p.m.

According to WV State Police, troopers, along with the Boone County Sheriff's Department, attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle due to a moving violation.

In the process of attempting that traffic stop, the driver of that vehicle began shooting at the officers.

Officers returned fire, striking the driver of the vehicle.

The driver was transported to a Charleston hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

No officers were hurt in the crime.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department and WV State Police responded to the scene.