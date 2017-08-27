Suspect Identified in Officer-Involved Shooting in Boone County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Suspect Identified in Officer-Involved Shooting in Boone County

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

UPDATE: 08/27/17 @ 11:30 p.m.

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A deputy With the Boone County Sheriff's Office and a West Virginia State Trooper were involved in a shooting this afternoon in Orgas.

According to a release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the officers were together in a State Police Cruiser and conducted a traffic stop. 

Before the officers were able to exit the cruiser, the driver of the vehicle began to shoot at them. 

He fired multiple rounds before the officers were able to return fire striking him and eliminating the threat.

James Cantley, 36, of Naomi was injured in the shooting and airlifted to a Charleston area hospital. 

Cantley was the lone occupant of the suspect vehicle. 

He will be under constant supervision and taken into custody upon his release from the hospital and will be charged with the attempted murder of these two law enforcement officers.

Cantley is no stranger to law enforcement and has an extensive criminal history. 

He is a convicted felon who was currently wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies.

The department says they are very fortunate tonight that our officers were able to make it home safely.  

The West Virginia State Police is in charge of the investigation.

ORIGINAL: 08/27/17 @ 6 p.m.

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A shooting has taken place in Boone County involving law enforcement.

The shooting was reported in the Orgas area of Boone County Sunday afternoon near the White Oak Freewill Baptist Church at around 4 p.m.

According to WV State Police, troopers, along with the Boone County Sheriff's Department, attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle due to a moving violation.

In the process of attempting that traffic stop, the driver of that vehicle began shooting at the officers.

Officers returned fire, striking the driver of the vehicle.

The driver was transported to a Charleston hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

No officers were hurt in the crime.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department and WV State Police responded to the scene. 

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Suspect Identified in Officer-Involved Shooting in Boone County

    Suspect Identified in Officer-Involved Shooting in Boone County

    Sunday, August 27 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-08-28 03:29:42 GMT

    BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A shooting has been reported in Boone County. The shooting was reported in the Orgas area of Boone County Sunday afternoon near the White Oak Freewill Baptist Church. There is no information on whether any injuries have been reported. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as soon as we receive it.

    BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A shooting has been reported in Boone County. The shooting was reported in the Orgas area of Boone County Sunday afternoon near the White Oak Freewill Baptist Church. There is no information on whether any injuries have been reported. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as soon as we receive it.

  • Fire Crews Battle Structure Fire in Kanawha County

    Fire Crews Battle Structure Fire in Kanawha County

    Sunday, August 27 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-08-28 02:56:51 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are battling a fully-engulfed structure fire in Institute Sunday night. The fire was reported on the 200 block of Fairview Drive in Institute. When responders arrived, flames were showing through at multiple points of the home. There is no word on injuries at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are battling a fully-engulfed structure fire in Institute Sunday night. The fire was reported on the 200 block of Fairview Drive in Institute. When responders arrived, flames were showing through at multiple points of the home. There is no word on injuries at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • Update: Dogs Found After Attacks

    Update: Dogs Found After Attacks

    Sunday, August 27 2017 10:01 PM EDT2017-08-28 02:01:54 GMT

    POMEROY, OH (WOWK) - The Pomeroy Police Department is warning of two dogs that attacked two people at two different locations in the area. According to the police department, the two dogs loose were last seen at the ball fields in Pomeroy. One dog is a black labrador and the other is a white and brown pit bull.  Both dogs got out of their home and attacked two people at two different locations Friday in the Pomeroy area. Police say that both people involved were injured but a...

    POMEROY, OH (WOWK) - The Pomeroy Police Department is warning of two dogs that attacked two people at two different locations in the area. According to the police department, the two dogs loose were last seen at the ball fields in Pomeroy. One dog is a black labrador and the other is a white and brown pit bull.  Both dogs got out of their home and attacked two people at two different locations Friday in the Pomeroy area. Police say that both people involved were injured but a...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Suspect Identified in Officer-Involved Shooting in Boone County

    Suspect Identified in Officer-Involved Shooting in Boone County

    Sunday, August 27 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-08-28 03:29:42 GMT

    BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A shooting has been reported in Boone County. The shooting was reported in the Orgas area of Boone County Sunday afternoon near the White Oak Freewill Baptist Church. There is no information on whether any injuries have been reported. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as soon as we receive it.

    BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A shooting has been reported in Boone County. The shooting was reported in the Orgas area of Boone County Sunday afternoon near the White Oak Freewill Baptist Church. There is no information on whether any injuries have been reported. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as soon as we receive it.

  • Water 'is swallowing us up': Catastrophic floods hit Houston

    Water 'is swallowing us up': Catastrophic floods hit Houston

    Sunday, August 27 2017 12:17 PM EDT2017-08-27 16:17:33 GMT
    By MICHAEL GRACZYK Associated Press HOUSTON (AP) - Rising floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground Sunday in Houston, overwhelming rescuers who fielded countless desperate calls for help. A fleet of helicopters, airboats and high-water vehicles confronted flooding so widespread that authorities had trouble pinpointing the worst areas. Rescuers got too many calls to respond to each one and had to prioritize life-and-dea...
    By MICHAEL GRACZYK Associated Press HOUSTON (AP) - Rising floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground Sunday in Houston, overwhelming rescuers who fielded countless desperate calls for help. A fleet of helicopters, airboats and high-water vehicles confronted flooding so widespread that authorities had trouble pinpointing the worst areas. Rescuers got too many calls to respond to each one and had to prioritize life-and-dea...

  • Drug Deal Pursuit Ends Up with Two Arrests in Kanawha County

    Drug Deal Pursuit Ends Up with Two Arrests in Kanawha County

    Sunday, August 27 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-08-28 00:29:45 GMT

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested after a pursuit in western Kanawha County Sunday evening. The pursuit began just after 6 p.m. when officers encroached on two vehicles believed to be participating in a drug deal in the Nitro Walmart parking lot. One of the vehicles fled, and led police on a pursuit until the suspect's vehicle wrecked on the 4000 block of Washington Street West in Nitro. Two people were arrested as a result of the pursuit. We will provide m...

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested after a pursuit in western Kanawha County Sunday evening. The pursuit began just after 6 p.m. when officers encroached on two vehicles believed to be participating in a drug deal in the Nitro Walmart parking lot. One of the vehicles fled, and led police on a pursuit until the suspect's vehicle wrecked on the 4000 block of Washington Street West in Nitro. Two people were arrested as a result of the pursuit. We will provide m...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.