Vehicle Fire Closes Southbound Lanes of I-77 in Jackson County Vehicle Fire Closes Southbound Lanes of I-77 in Jackson County JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All southbound lanes of I-77 are closed in Jackson County due to a vehicle fire. The vehicle fire was reported just after 6 p.m. at the 151 mile marker of I-77 south. That mile marker is about 3 miles south of the Medina Road exit. Dispatchers did not know if any injuries were reported as a result of the fire. Silverton Fire and Ravenswood Fire responded to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Officer-Involved Shooting Occurs in Boone County Officer-Involved Shooting Occurs in Boone County BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A shooting has been reported in Boone County. The shooting was reported in the Orgas area of Boone County Sunday afternoon near the White Oak Freewill Baptist Church. There is no information on whether any injuries have been reported. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as soon as we receive it.

Crews Investigate Arson at Church Crews Investigate Arson at Church Courtesy Google Maps HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police are investigating an arson investigation at a Huntington church. The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. on the 700 block of 9th Street West at the 2nd Presbyterian Church in Huntington. Dispatchers say that the fire was quickly put out, but the church had to be ventilated. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says that his department is investigating the fire but could not release more information at this time. We will provide more info...

House Fire Causes Extensive Damage in Charleston House Fire Causes Extensive Damage in Charleston CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A house fire in Charleston has caused extensive damage. The fire was reported on the 400 block of Randolph Street around 1 a.m. Sunday. Dispatchers say that a large fire was ongoing when they arrived on scene. The house sustained extensive damage. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the blaze. Charleston Fire and EMS responded to the scene.

Police Search for Dogs After Two People Attacked Police Search for Dogs After Two People Attacked POMEROY, OH (WOWK) - The Pomeroy Police Department is warning of two dogs that attacked two people at two different locations in the area. According to the police department, the two dogs loose were last seen at the ball fields in Pomeroy. One dog is a black labrador and the other is a white and brown pit bull. Both dogs got out of their home and attacked two people at two different locations Friday in the Pomeroy area. Police say that both people involved were injured but a...

Water 'is swallowing us up': Catastrophic floods hit Houston Water 'is swallowing us up': Catastrophic floods hit Houston By MICHAEL GRACZYK Associated Press HOUSTON (AP) - Rising floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground Sunday in Houston, overwhelming rescuers who fielded countless desperate calls for help. A fleet of helicopters, airboats and high-water vehicles confronted flooding so widespread that authorities had trouble pinpointing the worst areas. Rescuers got too many calls to respond to each one and had to prioritize life-and-dea...

Identity of Scioto County fatal crash victim released Identity of Scioto County fatal crash victim released SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - One person is dead following a fatal accident in Scioto County this afternoon. According to a release, The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms that a single vehicle accident occurred on U.S. Route 52 near milepost 6 in the Stout area. Police say that Renee Rogers, of Manchester, drove off of the roadway at a high speed before striking a tree. Ms. Rogers suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scioto County Coroner's Office.&nbs...

Update: Missing Swimmer's Body Recovered on New River Update: Missing Swimmer's Body Recovered on New River FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) - A swimmer went missing on the New River around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, August 24. According to the National Park Service, the missing swimmer is a man his early 20s. He was said to be swimming in the pool above the Fayette Station Rapids. Emergency responders were called after he did not reappear from the rapids. Search crews were looking for him until approximately 8 p.m. Thursday night. Search will resume Friday morning with the h...

Coal Miner Killed in West Virginia Coal Miner Killed in West Virginia RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training says a fatal coal mining incident occurred Friday in West Virginia. According to a release, the incident occurred at 2:20 p.m. at the Carter Roag Coal Company, Pleasant Hill Mine in Randolph County. Preliminary information indicates Owen Mark Jones of Pickens, WV, was found deceased on the surface of the mine. The cause of death is unknown at this time. &nbs...