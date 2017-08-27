Drug Deal Pursuit Ends Up with Two Arrests in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested after a pursuit in western Kanawha County Sunday evening. The pursuit began just after 6 p.m. when officers encroached on two vehicles believed to be participating in a drug deal in the Nitro Walmart parking lot. One of the vehicles fled, and led police on a pursuit until the suspect's vehicle wrecked on the 4000 block of Washington Street West in Nitro. Two people were arrested as a result of the pursuit. We will provide m...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department seized roughly 60 marijuana plants during a raid at an East End residence Friday night. According to police, two people were arrested after a drug complaint was filed. Police say several plants were taller than the investigating officers. They're facing 60 felony counts of cultivation. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
The woman caught on video stealing from a liquor is now behind bars.
Emergency crews are responding an active shooter situation in downtown Charleston, SC.
A condemned killer of two people is challenging Ohio's lethal injection method and the constitutionality of the state's death penalty law ahead of his Sept. 13 execution.
A baby girl who was found dead in a car in a parking lot in Ohio was left there by her mother while she was at work.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A shooting has been reported in Boone County. The shooting was reported in the Orgas area of Boone County Sunday afternoon near the White Oak Freewill Baptist Church. There is no information on whether any injuries have been reported. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as soon as we receive it.
Warning: The video may contain sensitive material to some viewers. Discretion is advised.
A search warrant affidavit says the Ohio woman who left her 15-month-old daughter in a car for nine hours at an office building parking lot outside Cincinnati was running late and forgot to drop off the baby at daycare.
West Virginia's attorney general has filed a brief on behalf of a 21-state coalition urging the U.S. Supreme Court to hear arguments against Maryland gun restrictions.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A house fire in Charleston has caused extensive damage. The fire was reported on the 400 block of Randolph Street around 1 a.m. Sunday. Dispatchers say that a large fire was ongoing when they arrived on scene. The house sustained extensive damage. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the blaze. Charleston Fire and EMS responded to the scene.
