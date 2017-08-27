Drug Deal Pursuit Ends Up with Two Arrests in Kanawha County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Drug Deal Pursuit Ends Up with Two Arrests in Kanawha County

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested after a pursuit in western Kanawha County Sunday evening.

The pursuit began just after 6 p.m. when officers encroached on two vehicles believed to be participating in a drug deal in the Nitro Walmart parking lot.

One of the vehicles fled, and led police on a pursuit until the suspect's vehicle wrecked on the 4000 block of Washington Street West in Dunbar.

Two people were arrested as a result of the pursuit.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

