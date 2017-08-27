Suspect Identified in Officer-Involved Shooting in Boone County Suspect Identified in Officer-Involved Shooting in Boone County BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A shooting has been reported in Boone County. The shooting was reported in the Orgas area of Boone County Sunday afternoon near the White Oak Freewill Baptist Church. There is no information on whether any injuries have been reported. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as soon as we receive it. BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A shooting has been reported in Boone County. The shooting was reported in the Orgas area of Boone County Sunday afternoon near the White Oak Freewill Baptist Church. There is no information on whether any injuries have been reported. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as soon as we receive it.

Fire Crews Battle Structure Fire in Kanawha County
MGN Online
INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are battling a fully-engulfed structure fire in Institute Sunday night. The fire was reported on the 200 block of Fairview Drive in Institute. When responders arrived, flames were showing through at multiple points of the home. There is no word on injuries at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Update: Dogs Found After Attacks
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) - The Pomeroy Police Department is warning of two dogs that attacked two people at two different locations in the area. According to the police department, the two dogs loose were last seen at the ball fields in Pomeroy. One dog is a black labrador and the other is a white and brown pit bull. Both dogs got out of their home and attacked two people at two different locations Friday in the Pomeroy area. Police say that both people involved were injured but a...

Deputies Seek Driver Who Wrecked ATV, Fled Scene in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying the driver of an ATV who fled the scene of a crash. The crash was reported at around 9:15 p.m. Saturday on Eden's Fork Road at Falcon Drive. An ATV and a vehicle crashed, however, the ATV driver fled the scene. The driver of the ATV was not definitively identified according to deputies. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office says if you have any information on this case, to con...

Vehicle Fire Closes Southbound Lanes of I-77 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All southbound lanes of I-77 are closed in Jackson County due to a vehicle fire. The vehicle fire was reported just after 6 p.m. at the 151 mile marker of I-77 south. That mile marker is about 3 miles south of the Medina Road exit. Dispatchers did not know if any injuries were reported as a result of the fire. Silverton Fire and Ravenswood Fire responded to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Crews Investigate Arson at Church
Courtesy Google Maps
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Huntington Police are investigating an arson investigation at a Huntington church. The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. on the 700 block of 9th Street West at the 2nd Presbyterian Church in Huntington. Dispatchers say that the fire was quickly put out, but the church had to be ventilated. Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says that his department is investigating the fire but could not release more information at this time. We will provide more info...

House Fire Causes Extensive Damage in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A house fire in Charleston has caused extensive damage. The fire was reported on the 400 block of Randolph Street around 1 a.m. Sunday. Dispatchers say that a large fire was ongoing when they arrived on scene. The house sustained extensive damage. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the blaze. Charleston Fire and EMS responded to the scene.

Water 'is swallowing us up': Catastrophic floods hit Houston
By MICHAEL GRACZYK Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) - Rising floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground Sunday in Houston, overwhelming rescuers who fielded countless desperate calls for help. A fleet of helicopters, airboats and high-water vehicles confronted flooding so widespread that authorities had trouble pinpointing the worst areas. Rescuers got too many calls to respond to each one and had to prioritize life-and-dea...

Identity of Scioto County fatal crash victim released
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - One person is dead following a fatal accident in Scioto County this afternoon. According to a release, The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms that a single vehicle accident occurred on U.S. Route 52 near milepost 6 in the Stout area. Police say that Renee Rogers, of Manchester, drove off of the roadway at a high speed before striking a tree. Ms. Rogers suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scioto County Coroner's Office.&nbs...