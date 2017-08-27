Deputies Seek Driver Who Wrecked ATV, Fled Scene in Kanawha County

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A shooting has been reported in Boone County. The shooting was reported in the Orgas area of Boone County Sunday afternoon near the White Oak Freewill Baptist Church. There is no information on whether any injuries have been reported. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as soon as we receive it.
INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are battling a fully-engulfed structure fire in Institute Sunday night. The fire was reported on the 200 block of Fairview Drive in Institute. When responders arrived, flames were showing through at multiple points of the home. There is no word on injuries at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) - The Pomeroy Police Department is warning of two dogs that attacked two people at two different locations in the area. According to the police department, the two dogs loose were last seen at the ball fields in Pomeroy. One dog is a black labrador and the other is a white and brown pit bull. Both dogs got out of their home and attacked two people at two different locations Friday in the Pomeroy area. Police say that both people involved were injured but a...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A house fire in Charleston has caused extensive damage. The fire was reported on the 400 block of Randolph Street around 1 a.m. Sunday. Dispatchers say that a large fire was ongoing when they arrived on scene. The house sustained extensive damage. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the blaze. Charleston Fire and EMS responded to the scene.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) - A swimmer went missing on the New River around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, August 24. According to the National Park Service, the missing swimmer is a man his early 20s. He was said to be swimming in the pool above the Fayette Station Rapids. Emergency responders were called after he did not reappear from the rapids. Search crews were looking for him until approximately 8 p.m. Thursday night. Search will resume Friday morning with the h...
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A shooting has been reported in Boone County. The shooting was reported in the Orgas area of Boone County Sunday afternoon near the White Oak Freewill Baptist Church. There is no information on whether any injuries have been reported. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as soon as we receive it.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested after a pursuit in western Kanawha County Sunday evening. The pursuit began just after 6 p.m. when officers encroached on two vehicles believed to be participating in a drug deal in the Nitro Walmart parking lot. One of the vehicles fled, and led police on a pursuit until the suspect's vehicle wrecked on the 4000 block of Washington Street West in Nitro. Two people were arrested as a result of the pursuit. We will provide m...
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) - The Pomeroy Police Department is warning of two dogs that attacked two people at two different locations in the area. According to the police department, the two dogs loose were last seen at the ball fields in Pomeroy. One dog is a black labrador and the other is a white and brown pit bull. Both dogs got out of their home and attacked two people at two different locations Friday in the Pomeroy area. Police say that both people involved were injured but a...
Warning: The video may contain sensitive material to some viewers. Discretion is advised.
A search warrant affidavit says the Ohio woman who left her 15-month-old daughter in a car for nine hours at an office building parking lot outside Cincinnati was running late and forgot to drop off the baby at daycare.
