West Virginia Red Cross volunteer heads to Texas to lend a hand

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Michael Reynolds boasted with excitement today at the Yeager Airport - not because he was leaving for a tropical vacation, but because he was going to make a difference.

"To know that people are suffering in one of the greatest needs of their entire lives. That is incredibly humbling and my excitement filtered into that to where it will translate into passion to where I can actually do good in someone's lives when they actually need it the most," said Reynolds.

Reynolds is headed to Texas for his first disaster job on the Red Cross damage assessment team.

"My main goal is just to do a good job. Being completely new to the experience I worry weather or not I'll be effective or not. So my goal is to just be effective and be good and fulfill the mission that has been placed upon me."

It's easy for people to distance themselves from disaster when you don't have a direct link to what is going on, but those are the times it is most important to get involved.

"Beautiful skies, life is fine, everything is smooth sailing, but knowing that thousands of miles away people are losing their homes, people are dying, they are losing their loved ones. It is just easy to put on rose colored shades."

Born and raised in the Charleston area, Reynolds knows what it's like to see a community in a time of need.

"I think that being from here, being from a community that has also had it's fair share of tragedy and devastation that it makes it a little more personal for me to go, I think it's a test to society and humanity itself to see how we react when disaster strikes."