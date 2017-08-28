Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi to lead Uber - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi to lead Uber

Posted: Updated:
AP Photo AP Photo

DETROIT (AP) — Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has been named Uber’s top executive, taking the difficult job of mending the dysfunctional ride-hailing giant and turning it from money-losing behemoth to a profitable company.

Uber’s fractured eight-member board voted to hire Khosrowshahi late Sunday, capping three days of meetings and the withdrawal of once-top candidate Jeffery Immelt, former CEO and still chairman of General Electric, two people briefed on the decision said. They didn’t want to be identified because the decision had not been officially announced as of Sunday night.

Khosrowshahi has been CEO of Expedia since August of 2015. The online booking site is one of the largest travel agencies in the world.

He will replace ousted CEO Travis Kalanick and faces the difficult task of changing Uber’s culture that has included sexual harassment and allegations of deceit and corporate espionage. Uber also is losing millions every quarter as it continues to expand and invest in self-driving cars.

The company currently is being run by a 14-person group of managers and is without multiple top executive positions that will be filled by Khosrowshahi.

Khosrowshahi has served as a member of Expedia’s board since it was spun off from IAC/InterActiveCorp. two years ago. An engineer who trained at Brown University, Khosrowshahi helped to expand IAC’s travel brands which were combined into Expedia, the company’s website says. He also serves on the boards of Fanatics Inc. and The New York Times Co.

He immediately will face troubles on many fronts, including having to deal with multiple board factions that had once pushed Immelt and Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman. Several factions of the board are suing each other.

Whitman, an investor in Uber, denied multiple times publicly that she was interested in the job. Although she spoke to some board members remotely Friday night, they could not guarantee an end to their infighting or that Kalanick would not become board chairman, said another person with knowledge of the board discussions. That person also didn’t want to be identified because board discussions are supposed to be private.

Khosrowshahi also must bring together a messy culture that an outside law firm found was rampant with sexual harassment and bullying of employees. He also must deal with driver discontent, although Uber already has started to fix that by allowing riders to tip drivers through its app.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Kanawha County Schools in need of bus drivers

    Kanawha County Schools in need of bus drivers

    Monday, August 28 2017 4:23 AM EDT2017-08-28 08:23:29 GMT

    The district is looking to hire between 20-40 full time school bus drivers and about 20 substitute drivers.

    The district is looking to hire between 20-40 full time school bus drivers and about 20 substitute drivers.

  • Services Tuesday for former Fayette Sheriff Steve Kessler

    Services Tuesday for former Fayette Sheriff Steve Kessler

    Monday, August 28 2017 3:57 AM EDT2017-08-28 07:57:56 GMT
    wearewvproudwearewvproud

    Kessler served 36 years with the sheriff's office.

    Kessler served 36 years with the sheriff's office.

  • Houston braces for even more flooding

    Houston braces for even more flooding

    Monday, August 28 2017 3:45 AM EDT2017-08-28 07:45:33 GMT
    AP PhotoAP Photo

    Average rainfall totals will end up around 40 inches.

    Average rainfall totals will end up around 40 inches.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    WV DOT find Goat on I-79 Bridge in Kanawha County

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-08-23 14:37:39 GMT

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

    West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.

  • SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    Monday, August 21 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-08-21 20:13:55 GMT

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Suspect Identified in Officer-Involved Shooting in Boone County

    Suspect Identified in Officer-Involved Shooting in Boone County

    Sunday, August 27 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-08-28 03:29:42 GMT

    BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A shooting has been reported in Boone County. The shooting was reported in the Orgas area of Boone County Sunday afternoon near the White Oak Freewill Baptist Church. There is no information on whether any injuries have been reported. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as soon as we receive it.

    BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A shooting has been reported in Boone County. The shooting was reported in the Orgas area of Boone County Sunday afternoon near the White Oak Freewill Baptist Church. There is no information on whether any injuries have been reported. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as soon as we receive it.

  • Drug Deal Pursuit Ends Up with Two Arrests in Kanawha County

    Drug Deal Pursuit Ends Up with Two Arrests in Kanawha County

    Sunday, August 27 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-08-28 00:29:45 GMT

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested after a pursuit in western Kanawha County Sunday evening. The pursuit began just after 6 p.m. when officers encroached on two vehicles believed to be participating in a drug deal in the Nitro Walmart parking lot. One of the vehicles fled, and led police on a pursuit until the suspect's vehicle wrecked on the 4000 block of Washington Street West in Nitro. Two people were arrested as a result of the pursuit. We will provide m...

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested after a pursuit in western Kanawha County Sunday evening. The pursuit began just after 6 p.m. when officers encroached on two vehicles believed to be participating in a drug deal in the Nitro Walmart parking lot. One of the vehicles fled, and led police on a pursuit until the suspect's vehicle wrecked on the 4000 block of Washington Street West in Nitro. Two people were arrested as a result of the pursuit. We will provide m...

  • Police warned after MS-13 gang initiations in Virginia

    Police warned after MS-13 gang initiations in Virginia

    Sunday, August 27 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-08-28 01:14:41 GMT
    BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – An area police department said they are concerned gang activity from Eastern Virginia could spread to the Tri-Cities. At the gas station, Betty Gross said she is cautious. “I’m constantly watching and I’m looking in when I’m pumping the gas and I’m always looking around,” said Gross. Captain Maynard Ratcliff of the Bristol police department said he received an email from a gang investigator out of Richmond, Virginia on ...
    BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – An area police department said they are concerned gang activity from Eastern Virginia could spread to the Tri-Cities. At the gas station, Betty Gross said she is cautious. “I’m constantly watching and I’m looking in when I’m pumping the gas and I’m always looking around,” said Gross. Captain Maynard Ratcliff of the Bristol police department said he received an email from a gang investigator out of Richmond, Virginia on ...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.