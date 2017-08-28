WV rafting company to hold free trip on Elk River

The district is looking to hire between 20-40 full time school bus drivers and about 20 substitute drivers.
The district is looking to hire between 20-40 full time school bus drivers and about 20 substitute drivers.
Kessler served 36 years with the sheriff's office.
Kessler served 36 years with the sheriff's office.
Average rainfall totals will end up around 40 inches.
Average rainfall totals will end up around 40 inches.
The trip calls attention to the importance of protecting West Virginia's rivers.
The trip calls attention to the importance of protecting West Virginia's rivers.
The company currently is being run by a 14-person group of managers.
The company currently is being run by a 14-person group of managers.
By ADAM BEAM Associated Press FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The 25 million people who live among the Appalachian mountains have struggled to keep up with health gains of the rest of the nation, falling behind in most major public health indicators, according to a study released Thursday . The report shows the 13-state region lags the rest of the country in 33 out of 41 population health indicators, including seven of the leading 10 causes of death in the United States. Deaths by poisoning, ...
By ADAM BEAM Associated Press FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The 25 million people who live among the Appalachian mountains have struggled to keep up with health gains of the rest of the nation, falling behind in most major public health indicators, according to a study released Thursday . The report shows the 13-state region lags the rest of the country in 33 out of 41 population health indicators, including seven of the leading 10 causes of death in the United States. Deaths by poisoning, ...
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
West Virginia Department of Transportation Crews found a goat hanging out underneath a bridge on I-79 in Kanawha County.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office and the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force have obtained warrants for 26 individuals throughout Fayette County in connection with ongoing drug investigations.
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A shooting has been reported in Boone County. The shooting was reported in the Orgas area of Boone County Sunday afternoon near the White Oak Freewill Baptist Church. There is no information on whether any injuries have been reported. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as soon as we receive it.
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A shooting has been reported in Boone County. The shooting was reported in the Orgas area of Boone County Sunday afternoon near the White Oak Freewill Baptist Church. There is no information on whether any injuries have been reported. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as soon as we receive it.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested after a pursuit in western Kanawha County Sunday evening. The pursuit began just after 6 p.m. when officers encroached on two vehicles believed to be participating in a drug deal in the Nitro Walmart parking lot. One of the vehicles fled, and led police on a pursuit until the suspect's vehicle wrecked on the 4000 block of Washington Street West in Nitro. Two people were arrested as a result of the pursuit. We will provide m...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been arrested after a pursuit in western Kanawha County Sunday evening. The pursuit began just after 6 p.m. when officers encroached on two vehicles believed to be participating in a drug deal in the Nitro Walmart parking lot. One of the vehicles fled, and led police on a pursuit until the suspect's vehicle wrecked on the 4000 block of Washington Street West in Nitro. Two people were arrested as a result of the pursuit. We will provide m...
INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are battling a fully-engulfed structure fire in Institute Sunday night. The fire was reported on the 200 block of Fairview Drive in Institute. When responders arrived, flames were showing through at multiple points of the home. There is no word on injuries at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are battling a fully-engulfed structure fire in Institute Sunday night. The fire was reported on the 200 block of Fairview Drive in Institute. When responders arrived, flames were showing through at multiple points of the home. There is no word on injuries at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
The district is looking to hire between 20-40 full time school bus drivers and about 20 substitute drivers.
The district is looking to hire between 20-40 full time school bus drivers and about 20 substitute drivers.
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) - The Pomeroy Police Department is warning of two dogs that attacked two people at two different locations in the area. According to the police department, the two dogs loose were last seen at the ball fields in Pomeroy. One dog is a black labrador and the other is a white and brown pit bull. Both dogs got out of their home and attacked two people at two different locations Friday in the Pomeroy area. Police say that both people involved were injured but a...
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) - The Pomeroy Police Department is warning of two dogs that attacked two people at two different locations in the area. According to the police department, the two dogs loose were last seen at the ball fields in Pomeroy. One dog is a black labrador and the other is a white and brown pit bull. Both dogs got out of their home and attacked two people at two different locations Friday in the Pomeroy area. Police say that both people involved were injured but a...