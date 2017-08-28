Kentucky State Police Searching for Escaped Inmate

UNION COUNTY, KY (WEHT) - Kentucky State Police report they are currently conducting an escape investigation in Union County involving a Western Kentucky jail inmate.

A Union County inmate is the subject of a Monday morning manhunt.

The jail says 35-year-old Dameon Ford was working on kitchen detail when he climbed a brick wall and escaped.

According to the jail, Ford is serving a 5-year sentence on drug charges.

Ford is a white male, around six feet tall, weighing 165 pounds.

He has brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen in orange pants and a tan shirt.

The jail says he usually wears glasses.

If you have any information on where Ford is, call the Kentucky State Police at (270) 826-3312.