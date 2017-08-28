Three dead in weekend fatal fires across West Virginia - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Three dead in weekend fatal fires across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The West Virginia Fire Marshal's Office has released information regarding three fatal fires that took place over the weekend. 

According to investigators, the first fire occurred near Birch River in Nicholas County.

The second fire occurred in Laegar, in McDowell County.

The third fatal fire took place in Hedgesville, Berkeley County.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

