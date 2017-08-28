Two Arrested in Ohio After Deputy Discovers $10K Worth of Meth

MONROE COUNTY, OH (WTRF) - Two people were arrested by a Monroe County deputy after he discovered thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine in their vehicle.

James Marlin Lucas, 38, of St. Marys, and Megan Marie Schlabowski, 22, of Sistersville, were arrested by a patrolling officer.

According to Sheriff Charles Black, Deputy Philip Gavin was out patrolling the Sardis area, along SR-7, at approximately 3 a.m. on August 26. While patrolling, Gavin reportedly noticed a black Chevy truck parked near the Old Sardis School running, with its headlights on.

Gavin reportedly approached the vehicle, where Lucas and Gavin appeared to be unconscious in the truck. After knocking on the truck window to wake them up, Gavin ordered the two to step out of the truck to be searched.

As Schlabowski climbed out of the truck, a syringe reportedly fell from her hoodie pocket.

Upon searching the two and the vehicle, Gavin discovered 7.6 grams of methamphetamine in Lucas's pocket, as well as an additional 57 grams of meth in baggies throughout the vehicle.

Officials estimate that the meth has an approximate $8,000 to $10,000 street value.

The two have been charged with Possession of Drugs Felony 2, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Trafficking of Drugs due to the baggies of meth found within the vehicle.

Lucas and Schlabowski were taken to the Jefferson County Jail while awaiting trials.